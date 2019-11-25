Five-year-old Landen Hoffman credited angels and Jesus’ love for saving his life following a horror attack that took place in April at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota.

A new update from the family also reveals that Landen is “walking perfectly” these days.

Landen suffered severe head trauma and multiple broken bones in both arms and legs after a disturbed 24-year-old man threw him from a third-level balcony at the mall. Despite the head trauma, doctors miraculously did not find any evidence of brain damage.

The suspect admitted that he went to the mall looking for a murder victim, and pleaded guilty to attempted murder in June. He was sentenced to 19 years in prison in connection with the attack.

What is he saying now?

According to a new update from the family’s GoFundMe page, Landen is recuperating nicely and is nearly back to his old self.

“He gets out of the car every morning happy and blows kisses all the way in! He’s a strong, happy boy,” the GoFundMe update reads.

“When his mommy asks him if she can look at his wound or asks how he’s doing, he always responds with ‘Mom, I’m healed, you don’t need to ask me anymore.'” It continues. “Landen loves life and Jesus!”

The 5-year-old also comforts others when they sustain injuries.

“Don’t worry, I fell off a cliff, but Angels caught me and Jesus loves me, so I’m ok and you will be too!” he reportedly tells them.

What else?

The page, which has received more than $1 million in donations since its launch, also asks supporters to keep the family in their prayers for Landen’s upcoming doctor’s appointment in January.

“His whole family feels the love and are so grateful for the prayers and people like you who care so much about others! There was one bad person, but from that came millions of Good people!” the post adds, and concludes by expressing gratitude for supporters’ love and prayers.

“Landen knows people all over the world are praying for him and he loves all the cards he keeps getting in the mail. His whole family feels the love and are so grateful for the prayers and people like you who care so much about others!” the post concludes.

