https://hotair.com/archives/2019/11/25/abc-schiffs-committee-photos-audio-video-recordings-rudy-associate-lev-parnas-involve-trump-giuliani/

How many false alarms have we had already during the Trump era about recordings that were supposedly going to bring down the president? There were the reports after he fired Comey that Trump himself might have surreptitiously recorded their conversations in the Oval Office, including the famous conversation about going]]

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...