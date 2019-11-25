Actor and comedian Rob Schneider took to Twitter to emphasize the importance of the First Amendment and to express his frustration with political correctness culture.

The former “Saturday Night Live” star cautioned against limiting free speech just because someone doesn’t agree with it.

“Sorry to have to repeat this again: Free Speech is ALL speech. Even the speech that you find repugnant,” Schneider tweeted Friday afternoon. “You are either for ALL of it or… you are for none of it.

“We don’t need people deciding FOR us what to think, see or hear. That’s a load of totalitarian crap.”

A few minutes later, Schneider called out Amazon, Facebook, Google and YouTube for restricting free speech.

Schneider, who has spoken out against mandatory vaccinations many times, was referring to Amazon’s removal of anti-vaxxer material from its store in March. That same month, Facebook announced it would hide information and reject ads that “include misinformation about vaccinations.” In February, YouTube said it would demonetize channels that promote anti-vaccination, according to BuzzFeed News.

Schneider continued to tweet about free speech Friday.

“I know Free Speech and Democracy create a mess out of society, people being able to express and spew whatever they want,” he said. “But I can’t think of a better one. And I surely don’t want to live in a society where people decide for me what to think or watch or how I should interpret it.”

“I worry more that the suppression of Free Speech will lead to more horrors than the continued free flow of ideas; good AND bad,” Schneider continued. “People can decide for themselves what ideas belong in the dustbin of history.” He included a quote by Alexander Hamilton.

Schneider also included a quote by Christopher Hitchens in a tweet posted on Friday night, saying “Free Speech doesn’t just extend it’s Liberty to the one speaking.”

The former “SNL” star carried his argument into Saturday morning.

“Silencing those we disagree with denies us the chance to question our preconceived notions. Either to reaffirm them or reassess them,” he tweeted. “Our ideas need and should always be consistently challenged and reconsidered so we don’t merely end up as consensus group think.”

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.