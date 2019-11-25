Anti-gun Michael Bloomberg officially joined the race to be Democrat candidate for president and is spending $34 million on TV ads during the coming week.

Bloomberg announced his campaign, and in typical Bloomberg fashion, is spending $34M in TV ads his FIRST week. He’s going to try and buy the White House the same way he did NYC and Virginia. We must fight back. Join the fight, become an NRA member➡️https://t.co/hQ3UEV0ydc pic.twitter.com/COJ2lPKOK9 — NRA (@NRA) November 24, 2019

On November 9, 2019, Breitbart News reported the depth of Bloomberg’s gun control support.

He backs criminalizing private gun sales via universal background checks, banning “assault weapons,” banning “high capacity” magazines, expanding the prohibited purchaser’s list, instituting more gun trafficking laws, instituting Red Flag Laws, and placing more regulations on gun shows.

In addition to supporting gun control, the groups funded by Bloomberg fight to oppose the exercise of Second Amendment rights.

Everytown for Gun Safety and Moms Demand Action fight against campus carry for self-defense, allowing teachers to be armed to shoot back if under attack, and streamlining concealed carry laws nationally, so concealed carry licenses are recognized state-to-state like driver’s licenses.

