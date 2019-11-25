The annual Harvard-Yale football game was interrupted by climate change activists shortly after halftime on Saturday, which is a pretty good idea inasmuch as there’s no group more amenable to guerilla activism on the environment than sports fans from two universities where anyone who doesn’t believe in the tenets of the climate science movement would quickly find themselves out in intellectual Siberia.

According to The Harvard Crimson, the incident occurred just before halftime at the annual game between the two Ivy League giants.

“The 136th edition of The Game came to a halt Saturday when hundreds of people stormed the field during halftime, calling on Harvard and Yale to divest their endowments from fossil fuels and Puerto Rican debt,” the student newspaper reported.

“Dozens of protesters started running on the field roughly three minutes before halftime ended and unfurled banners calling for divestment. Several hundred spectators jointed the protesters as they staged a sit-in and chanted ‘Divest.’ The demonstration continued for about half an hour on the field until police officers arrested some protesters — who insisted they would not leave the field — and charged them with disorderly conduct. Protesters continued their chants off the field near an entrance gate to the stadium.”

The protesters asked to be arrested, according to ESPN’s Matt Barrie.

“The protestors have told police they want to be arrested. So police have tied them together, two at a time, and are taking them off the field,” he tweeted. “Kickoff in about 10-mins.”

Harvard-Yale update: The protestors have told police they want to be arrested. So police have tied them together, two at a time, and are taking them off the field. Kickoff in about 10-mins. — Matt Barrie (@MattBarrie) November 23, 2019

Protesters seemed to have an inchoate idea of what they hoped to accomplish:

“I was most motivated by essentially anger that Yale — which is a place that I call home — is still invested in Puerto Rican debt and fossil fuels, which is antithetical to what I believe in,” sophomore Sam A. Gallen said.

“And that if they were to ever divest, we’d have to do something to motivate that such as walking onto the field.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who had no skin in this game, still lauded the protesters.

“Activism disrupts the present to change the future,” she tweeted Saturday.

Activism disrupts the present to change the future. 🌎 https://t.co/K4OLyeATMu — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 23, 2019

Unless you’re a Republican congressman, then you should look a what she said with pure skepticism.

Back in October, when House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff was holding closed-door hearings in SCIF rooms — Sensitive Compartmented Information Facilities, essentially meaning there are no cell phones or electronic devices — a group of Republican congressmen decided they were going to make a point by breaking into one of these rooms to show the nature of the closed-door hearings.

They would tweet, order pizza and — most importantly here, as the Daily Wire reported — demand to be arrested.

They were disrupting the present to change the future. And you know what? AOC wasn’t impressed.

“There have been many aspects of the GOP’s little flash mob that have relied on mountains of entitlement and privilege, but them *asking* the police to be arrested is just… Well, let’s just say my community would find it hard to understand why *anyone* would ask to be arrested,” she tweeted at the time.

There have been many aspects of the GOP’s little flash mob that have relied on mountains of entitlement and privilege, but them *asking* the police to be arrested is just… Well, let’s just say my community would find it hard to understand why *anyone* would ask to be arrested. https://t.co/ez5IsocNm5 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 24, 2019

But entitled Yalies asking to be arrested? Now that’s changing the world. Think globally, act stupidly!

Now, there wasn’t any chance that the Republicans would be arrested because it would have looked terrible for the Democrats.

“There was never any threat of arrest, but a source said some members asked to be arrested, citing the optics of being marched out of the SCIF in handcuffs in front of throngs of reporters and news cameras. That would have surely supported a running GOP narrative that Democrats have run amok with the impeachment process,” Fox News reported.

So, what would have changed the world here? A silly protest about Puerto Rican debt and climate change that delayed the second half of a Harvard-Yale game or letting America in on the ridiculousness of the early days of the Schiff hearings?

Well, here’s a better question which ought to answer the first one: Which one did Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez actively oppose?

