All the media attention this month is on the Democratic-socialists who are proving, to anyone who did not already know, that they will do anything to regain power over We the People. They have no morals, no values, no scruples in doing it. However, what no one is talking about among the talking heads in the corrupt media is that none of these bogus impeachment hearings would be taking place if the Republican establishment wanted to stop it.

No one person is more responsible for allowing this to continue than the Poser Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who talks a great game, and is a media darling because of his talk, but who does nothing. Poser Graham is the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which hasn’t held any hearings on anything this year! Why is that?

On Nov. 20, Tucker Carlson suggested that the “cynical” Graham prefers to engage in “theatrical events” rather than advance the issues that matter to his party. He couldn’t be more correct.

After all, wasn’t it Lindsey Graham who said he would hold a “full-scale probe” into Democrats’ handling of the Ford-Kavanaugh allegations? Did he do it? No! He and the other RINOs let the radical Democrats publicly savage Judge Kavanaugh, then did nothing to hold Diane Feinstein, Cory Booker, Kamala Harris and Blasey Ford accountable.

Wasn’t it Lindsey Graham who vowed to investigate the “Administrative Coup” in the FBI/Justice Department last February after the phony Mueller investigation blew up? Did he do it? No! Not one hearing by Poser Graham! But he sure got a lot of TV time for his false promises.

Wasn’t it Lindsey Graham who vowed to hold hearings on McCabe’s “stunning” 25th Amendment comments? Wasn’t it Poser Lindsey Graham who promised to use the Senate Judiciary Committee “to look backward and investigate the Clinton emails and the role of the Justice Department in the Russia probe”? Yeah, he did nothing! Then he had the gall to go on Hannity and attack other Republicans for not doing more to defend Trump when he has done nothing!

Now, he is doing it again by claiming that he is going to get to the bottom of the Biden activity in Ukraine! Sure, he sent a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo requesting documents relating to Biden’s communications with Ukrainian officials. Will he follow up and actually do an investigation or is he just “posing” again? History tells us it’s all just more talk and no action, as Tucker Carlson so vividly pointed out.

So, why is Poser Lindsey Graham and the Republican Party responsible for allowing this phony “impeachment hearing”?

Simple: The first day Shifty Schiff took the first “witness” into the “SCIF” and declared that the Republicans could not cross-examine them; that the president could not have his attorney present; that the entire interview was confidential and that even the transcript would not be made available – all Lindsey Graham had to do was announce that the Senate Judiciary Committee was going to subpoena the same “witnesses” and have them testify in public and be cross-examined the next day. The Schiff “investigation” would have folded like a cheap suit. There would have been no hearings in the House. But Lindsey Graham and Mitch McConnell didn’t do that, did they?

No, and they are not doing anything to stop this travesty and total destruction of our Constitution because they are all complicit. The Republicans are just as guilty as the Democrats. They all have their Hunter Bidens and their illegal involvement with foreign governments and other domestic entities, where they have enriched themselves using our tax dollars to make deals that benefit them and their families.

Look at the $25 million Mitch McConnell got from his Chinese father-in-law that got him to back off of tough sanctions on China years ago and the $2.9 million in campaign donations Lindsey Graham got from the defense industry to attack President Trump when he rightfully pulled our troops out of Syria. Additionally, these RINOs hate Donald Trump because he has crashed the party, and by draining the swamp, he is exposing their criminal activity. Republicans are as big a part of the swamp as anyone.

Now we are hearing that instead of rejecting the House “impeachment” case and making it completely “dead on arrival” in the Senate, as they should, Mitch McConnell and his fellow RINO Republicans are thinking about throwing the Constitution under the bus for their own political gain! How? They are considering keeping the impeachment “trial” in the Senate going into next February. Their reasoning is to hurt Democratic senators running for president because they would not be able to campaign effectively in Iowa and New Hampshire during a trial! It’s always about politics to them. But to us, the American people, it’s about our very lives and the fate of our beloved nation.

The RINOs say to heck with the American people, heck with the Constitution, heck with the president – let’s just have unending national TV and media coverage of the president of the United States being lied about and trashed and vilified for another three months. How does that help Trump in a presidential election year? How does that protect the Constitution from being totally misused, now and in the future, to illegally remove duly elected presidents? Doesn’t having a trial in the U.S. Senate just give credibility to what the Democratic-socialists are doing – which is to take away the votes of 62 million Americans simply because they disagree with policies that those citizens voted to have implemented?

I ask all of my fellow citizens to take action today.

First, call Lindsey Graham’s Office at (202) 224-5972, and tell his staff that the senator has done nothing but talk about defending the president and the Constitution, and that his committee needs to act now to expose the person who is not a “whistleblower” but a spy that leaked the classified contents of the president’s phone conversation to Schiff and the media.

Second, his committee needs to bring all of Schiff’s phony “witnesses,” and Joe and Hunter Biden and the Ukrainian prosecutor, into a Senate hearing for proper cross-examination before the House votes on impeachment – because they will not vote to impeach if Graham’s Senate Judiciary Committee exposes them and this total political hit job before a vote is held.

Then contact your own U.S. senators and tell them to stop playing games and not accept this phony “impeachment” in the Senate. Contact those on the Senate Judiciary Committee and tell them to do their jobs and defend the Constitution.

It’s time to turn up the heat and demand that Republicans start to defend our president, our Constitution and our votes.