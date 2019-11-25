The treatment of U.S. Special Warfare Chief Eddie Gallagher exposed “corrupt, unethical, and criminal” acts under the command of Rear Adm. Collin Green, who should be relieved as Navy SEALs commander, according to Bernie Kerik on Newsmax TV.

“This was clearly retaliatory,” Kerik told Monday’s “Newsmax Now” of Green’s putting Gallagher before a Trident Review Board on Monday, just days after President Donald Trump said to allow Gallagher to retire with his previously held rank.

“This was a retaliatory measure by the admiral, an admiral that has overseen this entire corrupt, unethical, and criminal investigation and should be booted from the Navy SEALs,” Kerik, the former NYPD commissioner, told host John Bachman.

Green was been intimately involved in the prosecution of Gallagher, which acquitted him of all charges except taking a photo with a dead ISIS enemy – a photo in which all other U.S. soldiers appearing in it did not have to answer to.

“I think it was personal,” Kerik, who was closely tied to Gallagher’s case, added. “I think he had a – for whatever reason, we can’t figure out what that reason was – but there was a personal vendetta, if you will.

Kerik added he considers the treatment of Gallagher before, during, and after trial was “complete undue command influence that should not have happened, a military abuse of power.”

Navy Secretary Richard Spencer, in a letter to the president acknowledged his termination saying he “cannot in good conscience obey an order that violates the sacred oath I took.”

Kerik rejected that charge, pointing the finger back at Spencer’s own malfeasance:

“If you’re talking about law and order and you’re really concerned about the Constitution, then you should have been looking at this case from the beginning, because there’s no greater threat to our Constitution and our government than a government agency that weaponizes its criminal justice system to deprive somebody of their liberty and freedom illegally, and that’s exactly what the Navy did, and he was in charge of doing it.”

