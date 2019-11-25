Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg’s 2020 campaign chief Kevin Sheekey defended the former New York City mayor’s decision to skip early nominating states after his late entry into the crowded primary field.

“Mike is getting in this race because he thinks that Donald TrumpDonald John TrumpGiuliani associate prepared to testify Nunes aides scrapped Ukraine trip to avoid alerting Schiff Democrats pledge sharp turn in US ties with Saudi Arabia Schumer praises former Navy chief after ouster MORE is an existential crisis and he thinks he’s on a path to victory and he’s getting in to alter that dynamic,” Sheekey said Monday in an interview with CNN.

Sheekey said the general election is only about six states: Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Florida and Arizona.

“That’s the whole general election. And right now Donald Trump is winning, he is winning that election. It’s very tough for people who don’t live in New York or California to understand that, but that is what’s happening,” Sheekey said.

Sheekey pointed to a set of New York Times and Siena College polls released earlier this month that showed Trump beating leading Democratic candidates in some of the six states he mentioned.

The polls showed Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) defeating Trump only in Arizona; Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersDemocrats pledge sharp turn in US ties with Saudi Arabia Democrats target housing shortage as advocates warn of crisis Sanders: Billionaires like Bloomberg ‘not going to get very far in this election’ MORE (I-Vt.) doing so in three of the states and former Vice President Joe Biden doing so in four. All of the Democrats lost to Trump in North Carolina, which former President Obama carried narrowly in 2008.

Sheekey also pushed back on criticism over Bloomberg’s decision to skip the first four nominating states, which typically serve as an indicator of which candidate will be the chosen as the nominee.

“You can say it’s never been done before, but you also have to say no one’s ever tried it before,” he said, on skipping early primary states.

Sheekey called the strategy a focus on a “national political campaign.” He said Bloomberg will be speaking to “everyone in the country at once” with a focus on voters needed in swing states.