Former New York City mayor and current Democrat presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg kicked off his campaign by delivering remarks in Norfolk, Virginia, on Monday but initially misidentified the region on Twitter, writing, “southwestern Virginia proves that – with the right candidate – we can turn areas from red to blue.”

Bloomberg, who officially tossed his hat into the presidential ring on Sunday, delivered remarks in Norfolk, Virginia, on Monday but misidentified the city’s region in his initial tweet:

Um, Norfolk is not southwestern Virginia . . . pic.twitter.com/5eJuxJaqKd — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) November 25, 2019

He eventually deleted the tweet and provided a new one, replacing “southwestern” with “southeastern”:

I’m kicking off my presidential campaign today in Norfolk because southeastern Virginia proves that— with the right candidate—we can turn areas from red to blue. https://t.co/QWA4ZgwUqC pic.twitter.com/GqnnxBMe9M — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) November 25, 2019

Bloomberg, however, named the correct region during his speech, proclaiming that southeastern Virginia “proves that with the right candidate, we can turn areas from red to blue.”

“And we need to do that all across this country,” he said.

He continued:

Today, I’m glad to announce that I’m running for president to defeat Donald Trump and to unite and rebuild America. We cannot afford four more years of Trump’s reckless and unethical actions. He is an existential threat to our country, to our values, and our national security, and every day it seems to bring another example of just how unfit he is to serve as our president and Commander-in-Chief, and this week was no exception.

WATCH LIVE: Michael Bloomberg delivers first speech as a presidential candidate https://t.co/N5oZfxvFs3 pic.twitter.com/mEYzbwWQ8E — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 25, 2019

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) took aim at Bloomberg on the campaign trail on Monday, telling a crowd in Iowa that the billionaire is relying on “bags and bags of money” to “buy the nomination.”

“His view is that he doesn’t need people who knock on doors. He doesn’t need to get out and campaign with people. He doesn’t need volunteers. And if you get out and knock on 1,000 doors, he’ll just spend another $37 million to flood the airwaves,” she said:

Sen. Warren on Bloomberg entering the race: “His view is that he doesn’t need people who knock on doors … If you get out and knock on 1,000 doors, he’ll just spend another $37M to flood the airwaves — and that’s how he plans to buy a nomination in the Democratic Party.” pic.twitter.com/nH6xY7Jppm — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 25, 2019

Watch Bloomberg’s full remarks below:

