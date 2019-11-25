Democrat presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg suggested earlier this year that he was too old to run for president and that if he decided to run that he would have to be “willing to change all” his political views.

“I’ve assembled a team already to go,” Bloomberg said in March at the Bermuda Executive Forum New York. “But at some point you got to say, ‘look, I would be 79 years old when I took office.’ People say, well Ronald Reagan was 80 when he left, yeah, when he was 80 they carried him out gaga. That really is very close; I don’t mean to exaggerate it, but that is very close to being true.”

“To start a 4-year job, maybe an 8-year job, at age 79 may not be the smartest thing to do,” Bloomberg continued. “But I think if I thought I could would’ve [entered the race].”

“I just couldn’t see a path where I could get the nomination and to spend the next year and a half, two years of my life campaigning, no matter how much I love campaigning — I’ve had three campaigns, won them all,” Bloomberg continued. “New York City is anything but an easy place to do business and politics — it’s every problem in the world is here and you have to address everything.”

“But it’s just not going to happen on a national-level for someone like me, starting where I am,” Bloomberg continued. “Unless I was willing to change all my views and go on what CNN called ‘an apology tour.’”

“Joe Biden went out and apologized for being male, over 50, white, and apologized for the one piece of legislation — which is actually a pretty good anti-crime bill, which if the liberals ever read it most of the things they like is in that bill, they would have loved that, they didn’t even bother to read it,” Bloomberg continued. “Beto, or whatever his name is, he’s apologized for being born.”

Bloomberg announced on Sunday that he was official entering the race, seeking the Democratic nomination for president.

Shortly following his announcement, Bloomberg News announced that it would not be investigating him or his Democratic rivals, but would continue to investigate President Donald Trump.

Washington Post media reporter Paul Farhi wrote on Twitter, “Seven journalists from Bloomberg Opinion, including the two top editors, @davidjshipley and @TimOBrien, will join Mike Bloomberg’s campaign, company says. Unclear what their roles will be. Shipley is a former speechwriter for Bill Clinton.”

Bloomberg is already taking heat over his pro-communist China views, which he expressed during a recent interview on PBS’s “Firing Line With Margaret Hoover.”

“It remains to be seen whether Democratic voters will embrace Mike Bloomberg now that he is officially a 2020 candidate. But his late entry should be welcome news to Chinese leaders,” The Washington Post reported on Monday. “The billionaire and former New York City mayor is likely the field’s most Beijing-friendly candidate. He’s argued against the U.S.-China trade war, maintained investments in China, hosted a conference there and frequently speaks up on behalf of its regime. His approach has drawn criticism from conservatives — but it also represents a vulnerability in a Democratic race that has embraced a more confrontational posture toward the Chinese government.”