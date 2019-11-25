On Monday, CNN’s “At This Hour with Kate Bolduan,” the campaign manager for former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg admitted that President Trump’s reelection prospects right now look good, asserting, “Right now, Donald Trump is winning. He is winning that election.”

As Fox News reported, Kevin Sheekey stated, “What we’re focusing on is defeating Trump. If you look at the polls, and people can’t focus on this [enough], the general election is in six states, that’s it. It’s in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Florida, and Arizona. That’s the whole general election. Right now, Donald Trump is winning. He is winning that election. It’s very tough for people who don’t live in New York or California to understand that, but that is what’s happening … Mike was doing everything he could from the sidelines and he finally decided it wasn’t enough to sit on the sidelines and he needed to do what he could to alter that dynamic.”

Sheekey also stated, “Mike is getting in this race because he thinks that Donald Trump is an existential crisis, and he thinks he’s on a path to victory. He’s getting in to alter that dynamic. We’re going to run a campaign against the president. We’re going to run a campaign to make Mike the Democratic nominee. We’re going to try to bring those together.”

On Sunday, Bloomberg joined the filed of Democratic candidates as he released a one-minute video ad. He tweeted, “I’m running for president to defeat Donald Trump and rebuild America. I believe my unique set of experiences in business, government, and philanthropy will enable me to win and lead.”

I’m running for president to defeat Donald Trump and rebuild America. I believe my unique set of experiences in business, government, and philanthropy will enable me to win and lead. Join our team: https://t.co/7ezlUeouqH pic.twitter.com/IyOeS3aWaF — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) November 24, 2019

The same day, as The Daily Wire noted, Bloomberg News announced it would not investigate Bloomberg or other Democrats.

In a statement to Bloomberg News employees, Bloomberg Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait wrote: “The place where Mike has had the most contact with Editorial is Bloomberg Opinion: our editorials have reflected his views. David Shipley, Tim O’Brien and some members of the Board responsible for those editorials will take a leave of absence to join Mike’s campaign. We will suspend the Board, so there will be no unsigned editorials.” The statement continued that Bloomberg’s newsroom woulf not be “investigating Mike (and his family and foundation) and we will extend the same policy to his rivals in the Democratic primaries. We cannot treat Mike’s Democratic competitors differently from him. … For the moment, our P&I team will continue to investigate the Trump administration as the government of the day. If Mike is chosen as the Democratic presidential candidate (and Donald Trump emerges as the Republican one), we will reassess how we do that.”

The Daily Wire has also reported of Bloomberg:

The billionaire businessman initially declared earlier in the year that he would not be running for president, but revealed in October that he hadn’t fully closed the door on the prospect. At the time, Bloomberg expressed discontent with the current 2020 Democratic primary field, criticizing the candidates’ dishonesty with the American people and their unwillingness to work across the aisle with their political adversaries. Speculation of a presidential run was heightened after Bloomberg filed to run as a Democratic presidential contender in Alabama because of the state’s early filing deadline. His advisers downplayed the move as just another step in the direction of a potential bid, and contended that the financier has not made a final decision. He later filed to run in Arkansas and Texas, and on Thursday he filed an official statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission (FEC).