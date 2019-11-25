(FOX NEWS) — Former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino ripped House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Monday for claiming Republicans would have impeached President Obama immediately if he had acted in the same way as President Trump.

Bongino, a Fox News contributor, criticized Obama for foreign policy failures on Russia and Iran and for implementing immigration policies without Congress’ approval.

“If he would have done what? Whisper in the ear of the Russian president on a hot mic [that] I’ll have a lot more flexibility, wink and a nod, after my election? If he would have shipped a pallet full of hard cash over to the ‘Death to America’ Iranians? Barack Obama, if he would have usurped power by instituting DACA and DAPA when it’s not even in his executive authority to use prosecutorial discretion that way — the Republicans would have impeached him if he did it? He did it!” Bongino told “Fox & Friends.”

Obama did it and Trump didn’t. That has be a really bad joke. He’s [Schiff] poking us now guys,”

