Willie Murphy, an 82-year-old bodybuilder who can reportedly deadlift 225 pounds, was prepared when a would-be burglar entered her home.

According to

WHAM-TV, Rochester, New York, resident Murphy was preparing to go to bed on Thursday night when she heard pounding from the other side of her front door.

Murphy said that she approached the door and asked the unannounced guest what he or she wanted.

It was apparently a man, and he said that he was “sick” and needed an ambulance. Murphy refused to let him in, and instead, called police.

The intruder became enraged and forced himself into the home.

“I hear a loud noise,” she recalled. “I’m thinking, ‘What the heck was that? The young man is in my home. He broke the door.'”

Murphy, who visits the YMCA on a daily basis, said that she jumped into action to defend herself and her home against the intruder.

“He picked the wrong house to break into,” she said, and went on to detail her fight against the intruder.

Murphy told the station that the home was dark, so she used it to her advantage. She ended up sneaking up behind him and grabbed a table.

“I picked up the table, and I went to work on him,” she recalled. “The table broke.” As if that weren’t enough, she began jumping on the intruder while he was down on the ground. While he was distracted, Murphy grabbed a bottle of shampoo and dumped its entire contents over the intruder’s face.

“Guess what?” she said. “He’s still on the ground. In his face, all of it, the whole thing.”

As he tried to clean off the shampoo, Murphy next grabbed the broom and began striking him with it.

“I got the broom,” she said. “He’s pulling the broom, I’m hitting him with the broom.”

When responding officers arrived, they were so impressed with her work that they reportedly requested to take photos with the 82-year-old fitness dynamo.

“The officers that came wanted to go on my front porch and take selfies with me,” she said, telling the station that she hopes her story will serve as an inspiration to all people who hear it.

