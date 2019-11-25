On Monday’s episode of “Pat Gray Unleashed,” Pat discussed a video of Democratic presidential candidate, Elizabeth Warren, caught lying about where she sent her children to school.

In this clip, a cellphone caught Warren lying to a pro-education choice activist who asked why Warren advocated for reducing education options [for American children] when she sent her son to pricey Kirby Hall, an elite private school located near Austin, Texas.

“No, my children went to public school,” Warren said.

Watch the video below for more on this story.

Use code PAT to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat’s biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.