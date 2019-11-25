Christian recording artist TobyMac communicated powerful words of faith and hope late Sunday evening following the death of his 21-year-old son, Truett Foster McKeehan.

In a series of posts on Twitter, TobyMac — whose real name is Kevin Michael McKeehan — shared pictures from the service and expressed his thankfulness for the love and support he and his family have received since his son’s passing in late October.

“As we enter this week of Thanksgiving we have something we’d like to share … Such overwhelming love has surrounded us this last month. We still don’t quite know which end is up but we do KNOW, we are loved,” McKeehan said.

He then expressed his thankfulness to all the supporters who showed him and his family love during this time of grief.

“Your kind acts and words and prayers and thoughts and songs and poems and teachings and gifts and meals and time and expertise and travel have made death bearable,” the post continued.

“You have been God’s light to us in our darkest days.”

McKeehan called the love and support “a comfort to our broken hearts” and a true expression of the “family” and “community” experienced in the body of Christ.

“How God must be pleased!” he exclaimed.

Then McKeehan transitioned into sharing about the hope his family has because they trust in a God who has promised to defeat death.

“We’ve been encouraging ourselves to stand on this,” McKeehan said. “The place of death is actually where all that we believe is most significant. That God has the power to do what he promised, defeat death and give life to anyone who believes.

“So from the valley of the shadow of death we pray a flood of thankfulness will rise this week,” he continued. “Thankfulness to a kind God who is not afraid. The Father of the Heavenly lights … who shines most beautifully in the darkness, and gives us everything we need.”

Pallbearers for the funeral wore red hoodies with the name “Shiloh” printed on them to honor McKeehan, an aspiring recording artist himself, who performed under the pseudonym Shiloh.

The cause of death is still unknown

Truett Foster McKeehan was found dead in his Nashville apartment last month after emergency medical services responded to a report of a person in cardiac arrest.

McKeehan’s cause and manner of death remain under investigation, as autopsy and toxicology results won’t be available for six to eight weeks, according to authorities.

McKeehan had previously lived with his parents and other siblings in Franklin, Tennessee, before recently moving out to live in his own apartment.

Father and son shared a special relationship

McKeehan and his eldest son shared a special bond that went beyond music. In a moving tribute to his late son on Instagram. McKeehan shared how Truett had an infectious joy and described his son as “a believer who fights to keep believing” and “a broken man who recognizes his need for a Savior every time.”

The last text exchange between McKeehan and his son, Truett, shows a father encouraging his son after his first show as a recording artist.

“I wanted to tell you how proud I was of you last night,” McKeehan told his son. “Your joy is infectious and you invite people into it.”

Then McKeehan said he noticed how his son stayed after his performance and to watch and encourage another performer when most of the audience had left.

“God … notices things like that and blesses us I promise,” he said.

Truett responded, “[I] love you dad … thank you so much … you have always believed in me … [you] make me feel like a superhero.”

McKeehan wrote a hit song called “Scars” and dedicated to his son in 2018.

In honor of McKeehan, TobyMac started the Truett Foster Foundation which raises funds for college scholarships.