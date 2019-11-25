CNN contributor Joan Walsh said she was terrified by a media briefing with the president honoring a heroic military dog from the ISIS raid, and social media responded with hilarious mockery.

“This is terrifying. Trump and Melania exude coldness to Conan the hero dog. Melania, whose coat is slightly macabre (to me, but others may find it lovely), moves away from Conan multiple times,” she tweeted.

Walsh, a correspondent for “The Nation,” is a vehement critic of President Donald Trump and his policies. The president was praising the bravery of Conan, who cornered ISIS leader Abu Baker al-Baghdadi before the terrorist killed himself by detonating a suicide vest.

“Trump tells you how incredible ‘this particular type of dog’ is, repeatedly, but he clearly can’t remember the name of the breed or other details. He tells us he really wanted the dog to be muzzled, which tells you about his fear,” she said in a second tweet.

“‘Conan is a tough cookie,’ we learn. Still nothing about his breed. Trump repeatedly ‘jokes’ about siccing the dog on journalists. Also, again, his command of the language rivals (maybe) a five-year-old. Terrifying,” she repeats.

The reaction

The bizarre reaction to a simple media briefing with a military dog was met with ridicule on social media.

“This is why everyone thinks mainstream media is an absolute joke,” responded Erielle Davidson.

“Literally shaking,” mocked Jon Gabriel of Ricochet.

“You are a very sad person. Dead inside,” replied talk show host Michael Berry.

“My God you have completely lost your mind,” responded Harry Khachatrian of the Daily Wire.

“It’s clear that @joanwalsh is a horrible, bitter, miserable person. In other words, a typical #Resistance flunky,” tweeted actor Nick Searcy.

Walsh responded to the mockery by saying that her tweets served as a distraction for supporters of the president.

Here’s video of the “terrifying” event:

Trump honors dog wounded in raid that killed al Baghdadi



www.youtube.com

