On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Inside Politics,” host John King said Rep. Devin Nunes’ (R-CA) claim the media are “corrupt,” therefore he will not answer questions about his alleged meeting with a former Ukrainian prosecutor in Vienna is “horseshit.”

King played a clip of Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” in which Nunes said, “I really want to answer all of these questions, and I promise you I absolutely will come back on the show and answer these questions, but because there is criminal activity here, we’re working with the appropriate law enforcement agency. But I think you can understand that I can’t compete by trying to debate this out with the public media when 90% of the media are totally corrupt.”

King said, “Forgive me, but horseshit. This is easy. This is easy. He was on a plane with staff that went somewhere during this time frame. There are either passports stamped, or if they did it on a classified basis, there’s a crew on the plane. There’s the crew of his staff. He could go into a meeting with the Group of 8, including the Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying this didn’t happen and force a Democratic speaker to issue a statement. He demonstrated this is demonstrably false. If it’s demonstrably false, demonstrate it.”

