The British band Coldplay is taking the woke up a few notches in its latest album “Everyday Life,” which will tackle such hot-button issues as gun control and police brutality.

In a review, USA Today’s Patrick Ryan said that “Everyday Life” offers the same sentimentality that Coldplay fans have become accustomed to, and that it occasionally deviates from that formula with mixed results and on-the-nose pronouncements.

“When they deviate from the formula, results are a mixed bag,” writes Ryan. “Martin seems out of his depth singing with a gospel choir on ‘BrokEn,’ a hand-clapping spiritual hymn asking for God’s light. Attempts at social consciousness on the tongue-in-cheek ‘Guns’ and police brutality-focused ‘Trouble in Town’ are good-intentioned but on the nose. It’s impossible not to feel at least slight discomfort listening to the latter, as Martin softly coos lyrics like ‘they hung my brother brown’ and ‘I get no peace, and I just get more police.’”

“It’s ambitious without being risky: [D]ipping into a variety of genres and topical issues but hewing closely enough to the band’s feel-good, hits-filled catalog to satisfy longtime fans,” continues Ryan. “For the rest of us, it’s mostly the musical equivalent of a shrug.”

The song “Guns” essentially amounts to little more than a pro-gun control anthem that could have been sung at the March for Our Lives protest. Lyrics below:

Take it from the playgrounds and take it from the bums

Take it from the hospitals and squeeze it from the slums

All the kids make pistols with their fingers and their thumbs

Advertise a revolution, arm it when it comes

We’re cooking up the zeros, we’ve been doing all the sums

The judgment of this court is we need more guns Meltdown all the trumpets, all the trombones and the drums

Who needs education or A Thousand Splendid Suns?

Poor is good for business, cut the forests, they’re so dumb

Only save your look-alikes and f*** the other ones

It’s the opinion of this board that we need more guns

Coldplay going woke with its latest album follows the band’s recent announcement to postpone a tour due to environmental concerns.

“We’re not touring this album. We’re taking time to see how our tour can be actively beneficial,” 42-year-old front man Chris Martin told the BBC. “All of us have to work out the best way of doing our job. Our next tour will be the best possible version of a tour like that, environmentally. We would be disappointed if it’s not carbon neutral.”

Most recently, singer Lana Del Rey released her own anti-gun anthem in which she hoped for an America without guns.

“Came back early from Montecito with my brother this morning and asked Jack Antonoff to come into town because I had a song on my mind that I wanted to write,” Del Rey said in an Instagram post at the time. “Now I know I’m not a politician and I’m not trying to be, so excuse me for having an opinion — but in light of all of the mass shootings and the back to back shootings in the last couple of days which really affected me on a cellular level I just wanted to post this video that our engineer Laura took 20 minutes ago. I hope you like it. I’m singing love to the choruses I recorded this morning. I’m going to call it ‘Looking for America.’”