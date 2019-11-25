If you want to catch a quick way of understanding how far left the Democratic Party has drifted over time, run your mind back to the quaint old days of John F. Kennedy, whose administration, in contemplating new policies to reduce poverty, thought that the core of the problem was—I kid you not—”juvenile delinquency.” That’s the term the Kennedy Administration actually used.

Today, of course, liberals can’t stand to use a term that might convey the slightest moral judgment on anyone, so we are how supposed to say, “justice-involved youth.” “How was I to know that stealing that car would involve me with the justice system?” One wonders how the rumored remake of West Side Story is going to haveto be re-written.

This comes to mind as I read this morning that Elizabeth Warren wants to end “traffic violence.”

“Violence,” as most people of common sense understand it, is a willful act, whereas most traffic fatalities are the result of accidents. Though perhaps this makes sense for a political party that is beset with the political equivalent of road rage. For the left these days, everything they don’t like, such as the supposed “hate speech” opinions of conservatives, are labeled as “violence.” If by some accident, or perhaps through the “violence” of stuffing some ballot boxes next year, Elizabeth Warren ends up as president, I predict we can look forward to the creation of a new White House Office of Liberal Euphemisms, with some Alinskyite “czar” in charge of policing our language (though “commissar” will be closer to the truth).