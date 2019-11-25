Billionaire Elon Musk wanted to show off his new high-tech vehicle “Cybertruck,” so he had a Tesla designer heave a metal ball at its “armor” windows.

They shattered.

Ever since the disastrous event last Thursday at the Los Angeles Auto Show, Musk has been trying to explain what happened.

The day after the event, Musk posted a video on Twitter saying the demo had worked before the show. Chief designer Franz von Holzhauzen is seen throwing the ball at the window, which harmlessly bounces off.

“Franz throws steel ball at Cybertruck window right before launch. Guess we have some improvements to make before production haha,” he wrote.

“However, many observers noted that the way the tarp-covered door appears to move suggests it is open, which potentially could have absorbed some of the impact,” Fox News reported on Monday.

On Sunday, Musk offered a new excuse, saying the base of the glass was cracked before the ball test when von Holzhausen hit the “bulletproof” door panel with a sledgehammer.

“I know the real reason behind the window crack. It’s ok Elon, But maybe you should’ve threw the ball of the window before you decided to hit the door with a sledgehammer,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“Yup. Sledgehammer impact on door cracked base of glass, which is why steel ball didn’t bounce off. Should have done steel ball on window, *then* sledgehammer the door. Next time …” Musk replied.

Musk also said the demo hasn’t hurt pre-sales of the vehicle, which will go into production in 2021. He said the company had reached 200,000 orders by Sunday evening.

On stage Thursday in Los Angeles, Musk, the founder of Tesla, called out von Holzhausen. He carried two heavy metal balls. “Franz, can you try to break this glass, please,” Musk said.

“You sure?” von Holzhausen said.

“Yeah,” Musk said. So von Holzhausen lobbed the metal ball at the window, which broke badly.

“Oh my f**king God,” Musk said. “Well, maybe that was a little too hard,” he said as the audience laughed.

“Should we try the back?” von Holzhausen asked.

“OK,” Musk said.

That window broke, too.

“It didn’t go through, so that’s a plus side,” Musk said, adding: “Room for improvement.”

While Musk took it well, his bank account didn’t. “Shares of Tesla Inc fell more than six percent Friday after the ‘armored glass’ windows on its newly unveiled electric pickup truck shattered during a demonstration,” The Daily Mail reported. “The sharp drop wiped $768 million off Elon Musk’s estimated $23.6 billion fortune, Forbes reports.” The company’s shares fell to $333.41 at the close of the markets on Friday.

“The electric pickup’s unconventional style features sci-fi-inspired elements that include an angular body with slab sides and a windshield that stretches from a peak above the driver’s head to a full-width headlight bar in a continuous plane, without a conventional hood. A similar flat surface slopes rearward to the top of the tailgate and incorporates a retractable cover for the bed,” Fox News reported.

The Cybertruck will be offered in three versions, starting with a $39,900 entry-level model that has rear-wheel-drive, a 250-mile per-charge range, 7,500-pound tow rating and a 0-60 mph acceleration time of 6.5 seconds. A $49,900 Dual Motor all-wheel-drive model increases the range to 300 miles, the tow rating to 10,000 pounds and reduces the 0-60 mph time to 4.5 seconds. At the top of the lineup is a $69,900 Tri Motor all-wheel-drive model with twin rear electric motors that can go 500 miles, tow 14,000 pounds, accelerate to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds and cover a quarter-mile in a supercar-quick 10.8 seconds.