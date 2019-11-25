Adam Neumann, the ousted CEO of the shared workspace company WeWork, reportedly helped the White House in its effort to broker a peace deal in the Middle East.

Included in a lengthy Vanity Fair profile of Neumann’s rise and dramatic fall at the company he co-founded is a revelation that he and White House senior adviser Jared Kushner worked together after journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed by members of the Saudi government in Istanbul, Turkey.

Following the October 2018 murder, Neumann told Bush administration official Stephen Hadley that he would be willing to serve as a mentor to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman.

This summer, Kushner commissioned Neumann to produce a video that could be used as part of the Trump administration’s peace effort between Israel and Palestine. Vanity Fair’s Gabriel Sherman reported that Neumann, who was born in Israel, ordered WeWork’s director of development to find an advertising firm that could create a video demonstrating how a peace deal could alter the economic landscape of the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Sherman wrote that a version of the finished product was played while Kushner spoke in Bahrain at a June Middle East peace event.

Sherman also reported that Neumann claimed to be working with Bin Salman and was offering coding classes to women in Saudi Arabia, and also discussed the Syrian refugee crisis with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

WeWork’s parent company We Co. failed to launch an IPO in September after its fragile financial situation and wild claims about Neumann’s behavior and lavish spending came to light.