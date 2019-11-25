Tragedy struck at a Kentucky Dippin’ Dots facility when a Friday night explosion injured four employees.

Around 8:40 p.m. Friday night, a explosion occurred near the production area, the cause of which is still unknown. The four injured employees were taken to the hospital. One of the injured was released Saturday, while another was reportedly going to be discharged soon, reported WPSD6.

The outlet also reported that Dippin’ Dots Vice President of Administration and Human Resources Steve Heisner told the outlet he hoped to let a structural engineer into the facility to assess what happened.

WPSD6 later reported that an investigation conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives will begin Monday, as well as a separate investigation from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

One hundred employees work at the facility, 50 of which work in the production area and will not be able to return to work until the damage is repaired. WPSD6 reported that only certain employees are currently allowed in the building, and the company spent the weekend preparing satellite office to allow affected workers to continue to work remotely.

The New York Post added that Dippin’ Dots “has a cult following in the United States, and was famously involved in a feud with former White House press secretary Sean Spicer — a longtime hater of the product.”

For six years prior to Spicer’s employment in the White House, he would tweet about his disdain for Dippin’ Dots. In April 2010, he tweeted, “Dippin dots is NOT the ice cream of the future.” A year later, he repeated the claim and tweeted about the ice-cream company filing for bankruptcy.

Shortly after President Donald Trump was inaugurated and Spicer became the White House press secretary, a website popped up allowing people to send Spicer tubs of Dippin’ Dots.

“Sean Spicer really hates Dippin [sic] Dots,” the website said. “Wait what? Why would someone be against the ice cream of the future? Probably has something to do with global warming conspiracies.”

The Post reported that the website was “created by Dumbo, Brooklyn-based web developers Andrew Cafourek and Nick Trusty, who run A022 Digital” and let people send Spicer a single-serving of the ice cream “mainly because he’s going to be really annoyed by it.”

“It’s a joke but it’s not a joke. We’re not just taking people’s money and going to get some beers. We’re going to spend it on a whole bunch of Dippin’ Dots to send to Sean,” Trusty told the Post two years ago. It is unlikely the ice cream every actually reached Spicer.

Around the same time the website popped up, Dippin’ Dots officially responded to Spicer, saying the company “would like to be friends rather than foes” and suggested Spicer host an ice cream social at the White House for the press corps. Spicer did not respond.