An image shared on Facebook alleges that “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace tweeted a number of insults at President Donald Trump.

“SHOTS FIRED!!!” reads the caption.

Verdict: False

There is no record of the verified “Fox News Sunday” account ever tweeting this statement. Wallace does not appear to have a personal Twitter account.

Fact Check:

Trump tweeted criticism of the “Fox News Sunday” host after Wallace interviewed Republican Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise Nov. 17. (RELATED: Did Four Republicans Vote To Impeach Trump?)

.@SteveScalise blew the nasty & obnoxious Chris Wallace (will never be his father, Mike!) away on Chris’s lowest rated (unless I’m on) morning show. This kind of dumb and unfair interview would never have happened in the @FoxNews past. Great job Steve! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2019

“[email protected] blew the nasty & obnoxious Chris Wallace (will never be his father, Mike!) away on Chris’s lowest rated (unless I’m on) morning show,” tweeted Trump. “This kind of dumb and unfair interview would never have happened in the @FoxNews past. Great job Steve!”

The Facebook post, which has been shared more than a thousand times, alleges that Wallace fired back at Trump with a tweet of his own, making derogatory remarks about the president. It includes a supposed screen grab of their exchange.

“@realDonaldTrump And you’ll never be your father either, (Fred Trump), a self made Billionaire. You’re a fraud. A Charlatan. A thug. A loser. A trust fund baby. A punk. A serial adulterer. A p***y grabber,” Wallace purportedly tweeted. “My job is to be a journalist, not a flunky and a propaganda arm for your criminal behavior and corruption. If you want propaganda, go watch Hannity, Ingram, Pirro, and Tucker who do nothing but kiss your ass.”

Closer inspection of the screen grabbed tweet reveals that it is fake. It has the wrong name – “Chris Wallace” rather than “FoxNewsSunday” – and the text is center justified. Additionally, Twitter only allows for 280 characters, whereas the alleged tweet has more than 400.

Furthermore, there’s no record of the verified “Fox News Sunday” account ever tweeting the statement. Wallace does not appear to have a personal Twitter account.

A Fox News representative confirmed in an email to the Daily Caller that the tweet is indeed fake. Wallace has not issued an official response to Trump’s tweet, per a Fox News spokesperson who spoke to The Associated Press.