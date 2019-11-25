First Lady Melania Trump may have dropped a hint as to the style of this year’s White House Christmas — old world ornamentation meets a new era of elegance.

To receive the White House Christmas Tree, Melania Trump went back to her fashion roots in a jacquard Dolce & Gabbana splashed with the Italian duo’s maximalist florals. The rich, Sicilian-style coat retails for about $2,350.

Mrs. Trump paired the coat with an all-black base of Christian Louboutin stiletto boots, black skinny pants, and a black sweater. Loyal Fashion Notes readers will recall that Mrs. Trump wore a similar silhouette — that is, a black base with a statement coat — during last year’s Thanksgiving turkey pardon.

Could this be a hint to what the White House’s Christmas decorations will be? Red florals with gold reindeer antlers? Classical Santa Claus illustrations with Coca-Cola polar bears?

The last couple of years at the White House Christmas have been overtly modern with monochromatic entrances in all-white and all-red decor. Perhaps Mrs. Trump is interested in shaking things up with a traditional approach this year.

After all, she went back to tradition with her love for Dolce & Gabbana in this floral coat.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.