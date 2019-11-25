(STUDY FINDS) — PULLMAN, Wash. — Thanks to the convenience of the internet and smartphones, it’s never been easier to learn something new, acquire a skill, or pick up a new hobby. That’s why a new study that finds teens are becoming more and more bored each and every year is so confounding. Somehow, with humanity’s entire depth of knowledge entirely at their fingertips, millions of adolescents just don’t know what to do with themselves.

According to researchers at Washington State University, teens in the eighth, 10th, and 12th grades are reporting more boredom year over year. It is also worth noting that girls are reporting greater increases in boredom than boys.

“We were surprised to see that boredom is increasing at a more rapid pace for girls than boys across all grades,” comments study author Elizabeth Weybright, WSU researcher of adolescent development, in a release.

