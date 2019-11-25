On Monday at Reagan National Airport outside of Washington, D.C., TMZ asked former New York City mayor and President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani if he was concerned he would “end up in jail.

Giuliani said, “Me ending up in jail? Fifty years of being a lawyer, fifty years of ethical, dedicated practice of the law, probably have prosecuted more criminals of a high level than any U.S. attorney in history. I think I follow the law very carefully. I think the people pursuing me are desperate, sad, angry, disappointing liars. They’re hurting their country. And I’m ashamed of them.”

When asked if Trump “has his back,” Giuliani said, “We are friends for twenty-nine years and nothing will interfere with that. The president knows that everything I did, I did to help him. And he knows it. I did it honorably. I did it legally. I did it in a way that it will embarrass the people who are pursuing me and have nowhere near the integrity and honor that I have.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN