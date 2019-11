(CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) — Profanities, swastikas and messages like “Hail SATAN” were spray painted onto a Warren County church building sometime Friday night, according to a post on the church’s Facebook page.

Police are investigating.

Warren County police were dispatched to Kings Mills Baptist Church just after 8 a.m. Saturday morning. They believe the crime took place between 10 p.m. Friday night and 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

