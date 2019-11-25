Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water, guess what? Yes, former two-time presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is once again starting to dip her toe into the 2020 presidential water.

For those of us she labeled “deplorables” in the previous presidential election, it behooves us to understand what’s happening so we can proceed ahead prayerfully and prudently.

In a Sept. 8, 2016, interview, Hillary stated, “You can take Trump supporters and put them in two big baskets … the deplorables are the racists and the haters and the people who are drawn because they think somehow Trump is going to restore an America that no longer exists.”

In one full swoop she body slammed millions of patriotic Americans who felt misrepresented and rightly so. After she lost the election, she expressed regret for her statement. Scores of Americans hoped she would go away quietly, but now it’s apparent she may resurface.

Candidate Clinton?

Recently, in a revealing BBC Radio interview, Clinton was asked if she was “100 percent” certain she would not run again. She responded that she thinks “all the time about what kind of president I would have been, and what I would have done differently, and what I think it would have meant to our country and the world.”

She went on to say, “So of course I think about it. I think about it all the time. I will certainly tell you I’m under enormous pressure from many, many, many people to think about it.”

With former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg announcing today his entry into the presidential race on the Democratic side and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick having jumped in last week, speculation is increasing for former President Bill Clinton’s wife to see if the third time’s the charm.

Last month on Fox News, former Clinton adviser Philippe Reines revealed that “if she thought she had the best odds of her beating Donald Trump, I think she would think about it long and hard!”

Mark Penn, who served as chief strategist for Clinton’s 2008 presidential campaign, acknowledged that Mayor Bloomberg’s move could prompt the former first lady to consider a run, calculating that there’s “still a political logic there for her.”

With the current weak and wobbly array of Democratic candidates and numerous ones peeling off regularly, Hillary likely entertains thoughts that it’s not time to retire but rather re-fire and prove like the phoenix she can come back from the ashes. After all, her husband’s nickname remains “the Comeback Kid”!

Hillary provided further insight into her machinations and fascinations when she said in another BBC interview, “My goal is to help retire the current incumbent!”

A more moderate choice?

The overwhelming majority in the current crop of Democratic presidential candidates are simply far-left extremists with grandiose plans that repel millions of freedom-loving Americans. Sure there is an uber-liberal nucleus of maybe 20% who salivate at their absurd socialistic ideas but, upon closer examination, people are increasingly seeing through them.

All along, former Vice President Joe Biden was perceived as the front-runner, with the greatest possibility of defeating President Trump. “Good Ole Joe” rolled up his sleeves and projected the image of a safe, time-tested, trustworthy uncle who could save the day and pull everyone back together.

But as the campaign got underway, Joe increasingly revealed his age with stumblings and bumblings and an obvious inability to pull it off against such a formidable candidate as President Trump and his loyal backers.

Then came the Ukrainian surprise!

Just like the phony “Russian collusion” charade, President Trump was once again targeted with a nonstop bombardment of flimsy, inflated and uncorroborated accusations. In the midst of it and as hard as his accusers and a corrupt media tried, they couldn’t conceal the obvious irony of Joe’s caught-on-tape, quid pro quo bullying tactics and his totally unqualified son’s unethical $3 million takeaway from the whole debacle.

Scripture warns: “He who walks in integrity walks securely but he who perverts his way will be found out” (Proverbs 10:9).

Hillary to save the day?

In 2016 Hillary won the popular vote, so she has lots of potential supporters: the media, minorities, women, LGBTQ proponents, Hollywood, millennials and disaffected independents and Republicans. Barack and Michelle Obama would jump on board if she emerged the winner at the convention, which she would love as she wouldn’t have to get back on the grinding campaign trail. Clinton was stiff, awkward and uncomfortable trying to cast the image of the matronly pants-suited “woman of the people.” This time around she could project the persona of a persevering Joan of Arc crusader coming to rescue a polarized and badly bruised American family in need of healing.

Here’s the Deal: A year away from the presidential election, America is the most divided since the Civil War era, facing spiritual forces attempting to destroy her as founded and “fundamentally transform” our nation’s God-centered heritage. The erosion of First Amendment freedom of religion and speech is terrifying with scores unaware or simply apathetic. Our sacred duty is to pray for our political leaders (1 Timothy 2:1-3), educate ourselves on their positions, vote in a biblically informed way and fulfill our God-given role as “salt” in a sin-darkened world. Like our founders, we must “mutually pledge to each other our lives, our fortunes and our sacred honor” if we are to preserve America as “one nation under God.”