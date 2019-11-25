HONG KONG—The rising tide of young political opposition here was on full view in the dense residential neighborhood of North Point, packed with mainland Chinese immigrants loyal to Beijing, where incumbent Frankie Lo found himself in a rare fight to retain his seat on the local district council.

Mr. Lo, a 69-year-old television presenter who won the past two races here in the neighborhood’s Fortress Hill ward uncontested, faced a challenge from a 22-year-old college graduate who was 2 years old when Mr. Lo was first elected.

Jason Chan, a supporter of the city’s pro-democracy movement, donned a green sash over a white shirt and ran up and down the hills in sneakers on Sunday to appeal for votes from people heading to the polls. Mr. Lo, wearing a purple vest over a pale blue shirt and leather shoes, stayed near the polling station and shook hands with voters.

After months of protests, local council elections became a test of support for the Hong Kong government. A record turnout of almost 3 million voters handed a resounding victory to the city's pro-democracy camp.



After midnight, Mr. Chan declared victory after the vote count was announced at a polling station, showing he received 3,596 votes to Mr. Lo’s 2,634 votes in the two-way race.

“This is a major win for us, the pro-democracy camp,” he said, after exchanging a firm handshake with Mr. Lo. “Hope we can take more than half of the district council seats.” Mr. Lo conceded defeat in a

With the victory, Mr. Chan is one of many young new politicians seeking to end what they see as a sense of entitlement among veteran establishment figures. Mr. Chan said he wanted to challenge Mr. Lo because his rival seemed pampered and wasn’t a diligent council member.

“I think we deserve a better choice,” Mr. Chan said. “I want to serve my own community where I live.” Mr. Lo declined to comment.

North Point is known as a “red” neighborhood, a stronghold for Beijing supporters, and has seen some bitter fighting during months of unrest in Hong Kong this year triggered by antigovernment protests that have also targeted Beijing’s increasing clout in the semiautonomous city. Like elsewhere in the city, the community is now divided, and incumbents can no longer be assured of winning.

By 9:30 a.m. Sunday, a line of people stretched more than 300 yards to an uphill polling station in North Point. The area is home to a large community of Chinese migrants hailing from Fujian, the southeastern province which was governed in the early 2000s by Chinese President

Pro-democracy candidates for the first time contested all the 452 district council seats up for grabs on Sunday. Following a few rare days of respite from violent protests, more than 2.5 million voters turned out—more than double the 2015 total—as the elections took on outsize significance as a de facto referendum on the protest movement.

Jason Chan stood with supporters alongside supporters of incumbent candidate Frankie Lo as people waited to vote in a line that at times stretched 300 yards.





Photo:



JOYU WANG/THE Wall Street JOURNAL





The number of registered voters has grown to 4.1 million from 3.7 million since 2015, reflecting a political awakening among younger people that turned into the protest movement over a controversial extradition bill, now withdrawn, that sparked a series of mass protests in June that have since turned more violent.

Voters in four other wards in the North Point neighborhood also got a chance to vote, unlike previous polls in recent years that saw pro-government candidates get elected without opposition. Like Mr. Lo, those candidates also faced challenges from more liberal rivals in their 20s. Only one of the four pro-establishment candidates won Sunday’s election. This is the first time in 20 years that pro-democracy camps have claimed a majority of seats in North Point.

North Point has become a point of tension between rival groups that reflects the divisions opened wide during months of unrest: the pro-democracy protesters and the pro-Beijing supporters. In early August, a mob of men wearing white shirts and holding bamboo sticks attacked a group of black-clad demonstrators during a protest march nearby; the following month, another round of scuffles happened outside the Fortress Hill subway station, with shouting and some people being attacked in the street.

The district of clustered residential high rises on the north of Hong Kong Island has been gentrified like many neighborhoods but retains some trappings of old Chinese districts: Daoist and Buddhist temples hidden inside apartment buildings, holes in the wall serving Fujian specialties and old-school barbershops.

A Jason Chan supporter solicited votes from people waiting in line to cast their ballots.





Photo:



JOYU WANG/THE Wall Street JOURNAL





Of the seven million people in Hong Kong, one sixth count Fujian province as their origin, many still speaking Hokkien, the native tongue in the province. The clan gained a foothold at North Point in the 1960s, when the district was a battleground during a monthslong riots in 1967, when pro-China Hongkongers backed by Beijing rose up against the British colonial government, only to be violently suppressed.

The Fujian community is tightly bonded via townsmen associations, which have deep ties with their hometowns and to Communist Party officials there. When hundreds of men from the Fujian clan gathered in North Point on Aug. 11 to defend the district from antigovernment street protesters, they wore custom-made red T-shirts bearing curse words in the Hokkien dialect and Chinese national flags.

Chanting slogans in both Mandarin and Cantonese in support of the city’s leader and police, they were bent on confronting black-clad protesters. By night, hundreds of protesters had gathered there after they saw news of isolated men beaten up by the Fujian clan.

A former head of one of those associations, Mr. Guo, who would give only his family name, recounted how he helped defuse a clash one Sunday in August after police intervened and asked them to take off their T-shirts and go home.

Pro-democracy posters and leaflets posted on the so-called Lennon Wall in Fortress Hill, organized by a young man named Dan from a Fujian immigrant family who describes himself as a radical, hard-core protester.





Photo:



Fitz Suen for The Wall Street Journal





“If the Chinese government and the Hong Kong government didn’t rein us in, we would have been out fighting them,” said Mr. Guo referring to the black-clad protesters, as he smoked a cigarette in his club next to a table of men playing mahjong. “There would have been many deaths.”

Since then, protesters have largely avoided North Point when marching around the city. But the district remains deeply divided over the protesters’ increasingly violent methods and the government’s response.

On Sunday, volunteers handed out state-backed newspapers in the streets with headlines saying the pro-establishment camp is facing a crisis.

Choy So-yuk, a former lawmaker and current council member in the North Point neighborhood, said in September that the government had failed to protect the community and stand up to protesters in the city. One volunteer for the North Point pro-establishment campaign said, however, they faced increased pressure as they haven’t engaged in a contested race for a decade.

Both Mr. Guo and Ms. Choy acknowledged that even the Fujian clan is now divided, and that many support the protest, especially the younger generation.

“They are just like them, because of what they learned at school.” Mr. Guo said, comparing students here with those in other neighborhoods. “But their parents will eventually correct them.”

A Buddhist temple in North Point's Kiu Kwan Mansion is among the bigger indoor temples founded by the Fujianese.





Photo:



Fitz Suen for The Wall Street Journal





Dan, a self-described “radical, hard-core” protester who would give only one name, is one of the rebels. His parents immigrated from Fujian, but he considers himself a local Hongkonger.

A few days before China’s National Day on Oct. 1, he walked up and heckled a pro-establishment lawmaker speaking on a microphone about the unrest.

“I got irritated when he blamed us for disturbing the order in Hong Kong,” said Dan, who said he regularly attends protests and has sometimes helped extinguish tear-gas canisters fired by police on the front line. The 18-year-old argued with his father, who threatened to cut his son’s allowance.

Dan said he was ashamed of his Hokkien origin. His Fujian-born parents and grandparents “have the concept of communism instilled in them since a very young age,” he said.

Having turned 18 in October, Dan said he had missed the window to register as a voter in time and couldn’t vote Sunday. He said he hoped to see more young people play a role in the district councils, so “there won’t be only one voice, from the pro-establishment camp.”

Youthful Wave Takes On Hong Kong's Establishment

On Sunday, voters queued up as polls opened at 7:30 a.m. First in line was a 33-year-old woman working in the financial sector. She said she appreciated the chance to vote after many years of noncompetition. A few yards behind, Mr. Lam, 70, said he turned out to vent anger against protesters who, he said, had made Hong Kong unlivable.

Mr. Chan, the newly elected council member, said the protest movement has made this year’s elections more political, turning the local council “into a wrestling place between Beijing and Hong Kong people.”

His neighborhood shouldn’t be seen as homogeneous, he said. “We can’t simply judge people’s political views by their origins,” he said. “We shouldn’t assume North Point is equal to Fujian.”

