CNN host John King fired back at accusations from Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) that he couldn’t answer questions about his involvement with Ukraine because CNN is so biased.

Nunes was speaking to Maria Bartiromo on Sunday when he made the claims against CNN.

“Bottom line, were you in Vienna with Shokin?” asked Bartiromo of claims that he had met with Ukraine’s former Prosecutor General Victor Shokin in order to dig up political dirt on Joe Biden.

“Look Maria, I really want to answer all of these questions, and I promise I absolutely will come back on the show and answer the question, but because there is criminal activity here we’re working with the appropriate law enforcement agency,” Nunes responded.

“But I think you understand that I can’t compete by trying to, trying to debate this out with the public media when 90 percent of the media is totally corrupt,” he added.

“Forgive me, but horses**t,” King responded.

“This is easy,” he continued. “This is easy. He was on a plane with staff that went somewhere during this time frame. There are either passports stamped or if they did it on a classified basis, there’s a crew on the plane. There’s the crew of his staff.”

King said Nunes could even force House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to look at his evidence and make a statement that the reporting was false.

“If it’s demonstrably false, demonstrate it,” King challenged Nunes.

Nunes has threatened to sue both CNN and the Daily Beast after Thanksgiving in federal court for reports that he said were false.

