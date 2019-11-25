House Democrats have done a masterful job of holding hearings with testimony from distinguished diplomatic and national security witnesses on the alleged quid pro quo that President TrumpDonald John TrumpGiuliani associate prepared to testify Nunes aides scrapped Ukraine trip to avoid alerting Schiff Democrats pledge sharp turn in US ties with Saudi Arabia Schumer praises former Navy chief after ouster MORE demanded from Ukraine. The problem is that the record is facially incomplete and conflicted on critical points. The question now is whether Democrats want a real or a recreational impeachment. A real impeachment case can be made, but to make it, they will have to reschedule, reframe, and repeat their investigation.

As compelling and upsetting as much of the testimony has been, the record still lacks direct evidence of a quid pro quo on American military aid to Ukraine. Of all the House Intelligence Committee witnesses, European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland Gordon SondlandThe Memo: Impeachment overshadows 2020 race for Democrats Alec Baldwin, Will Ferrell return to ‘Saturday Night Live’ to mock Trump on impeachment Impeachment witnesses come under threats, harassment MORE was the only person to speak directly to President Trump on the issue, testifying that Trump denied any quid pro quo and that his own presumption of a quid pro quo was connected to a White House meeting with the Ukrainian president, not the aid. The transcript of the phone call with the Ukrainian president does not state a quid pro quo, and the only two other direct conversations on the record have Trump denying a quid pro quo.

While a September conversation between Trump and Sondland can be discounted as coming after the whistleblower complaint went to Congress, an August conversation with Senator Ron Johnson Ronald (Ron) Harold JohnsonGOP senators ask Treasury for financial reports on Hunter Biden GOP senator opposes quick dismissal of Trump articles of impeachment Graham requests State Department documents on Bidens, Ukraine MORE occurred before the submission. Johnson was upset with the delay in aid and, when he asked if there was a quid pro quo, he testified that the denial by Trump was “adamant, vehement, and angry” and contained “more than one expletive.” Those conflicts only highlight the still undeveloped record.

The hearings seemed to studiously avoid every witness with direct knowledge of the issue — Trump personal attorney Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiGiuliani associate prepared to testify Nunes aides scrapped Ukraine trip to avoid alerting Schiff House Intelligence has video, audio recordings from Giuliani associate at center of Ukraine probe: report Nunes threatens to take CNN, Daily Beast to court over story about meeting with Ukrainian prosecutor MORE, former national security adviser John Bolton John BoltonDemocrats look to next steps in impeachment Swalwell on pace of impeachment: ‘There’s an urgency to make sure the election and the ballot box have integrity’ Bolton emphasizes focus on ‘critical national-security issues’ in Twitter return MORE, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Michael (Mike) Richard PompeoState Dept. docs show Pompeo, Giuliani contacts before ouster of Ukraine ambassador White House keeps Democrats from critical witnesses Democrats set to open new chapter in impeachment MORE, White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney John (Mick) Michael MulvaneyProbe finds Mulvaney sought to justify Ukraine aid holdup after the fact: report Trump retweets award for Doral resort: ‘Too bad we didn’t have the G-7 here’ Himes: ‘I don’t think any Democrat in the Congress’ is less committed to impeachment after last two weeks MORE and others. It was like hearing “Hamlet” entirely from the view of his friends, Rosencrantz and Guildenstern. At some point, you really have to hear from the royal family.

If the Democrats continue with their plan to impeach by the end of December, they would be presenting the thinnest record and fastest impeachment investigation in history. Democrats assert that the record in this matter is 2,677 pages long. (In comparison, the Starr Report to Congress summarizing the evidence in President Clinton’s impeachment was 445 pages with more than 8,000 pages of supporting documents — just on the portion of the investigation dealing with the Monica Lewinsky allegation. The grand jury record and other documents from the entirety of the Clinton investigation were far larger.)

Basing an impeachment on such a thin, undeveloped record would relieve senators of the need to seriously consider the underlying alleged acts. They could vote to acquit on the basis of an incomplete record. In other words, Democrats are not just making it easy on themselves but easy on their Republican counterparts by rushing a House vote. None of this means that a case cannot be made — but it has to be proven, not presumed. You cannot blame partisan voting in the Senate if you submit a record that omits all of the key witnesses while inviting conjecture over ill-defined criminal acts.

Of course, this assumes that Democrats seriously want to remove Trump. Instead, it all could be failure-by-design in the hope of losing the case in the Senate in order to energize the Democratic base and win back control of the Senate next November, all while denying Republican voters a rallying point. Assuming that Democrats actually would like to remove Trump, how could the House prove such a case? The answer is those three simple steps — reschedule, reframe and repeat:

Reschedule. The expedited vote by the end of December is absurd. It is not clear why Democrats have not even subpoenaed key witnesses or taken the time to force that testimony. After doing little toward impeachment for more than two years, there is suddenly a blind rush to a vote while leaving a line of uncalled witnesses in the wake.

While the House has spent considerable time litigating over tax records, it has refused to go to court to enforce any witness subpoenas. It easily could do so and ask for expedited review from the courts. If it had done this at the outset, we would have had the first round completed by now. It can still get through the trial court and the likely appellate court on an expedited path by April. Yet Democrats have burned a couple months without subpoenaing such testimony. They need to do so without further delay.

Reframe. This investigation should have been left to the House Judiciary Committee from the outset. It should be transferred to that committee and the matter reframed to fit controlling legal interpretations and case law. The bribery and obstruction claims currently articulated are forced and unsupported. The Supreme Court unanimously rejected this broad interpretation of bribery in a prior case.

Likewise, the obstruction allegation seems based on the exercise of the Trump administration’s right to seek judicial review. So, after artificially setting a ridiculously short period for its investigation, the House would impeach a president for seeking judicial review during that brief period. The missing witnesses may be able to establish the elements of these crimes, but they are missing from the abridged record created by the House. What remains is an abuse-of-power case which requires a broader evidentiary foundation to stick.

Repeat. New testimonial hearings should be held, and uncalled witnesses should be subpoenaed. The House can then ask for expedited review from the courts. If President Trump defies a final order, that would be an undeniable impeachable offense. If witnesses like Giuliani appear and invoke the Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination to refuse to testify, they can be given “use and derivative use” immunity to compel their testimony. This form of immunity would not bar the use of the extensive evidence already gathered if they were later prosecuted. If they then refuse to testify or commit perjury, they can be prosecuted. This could all be done by April or May.

It remains to be seen if an actual case can be proven with these witnesses, but this would allow for such a case — and for a real case for removal in the Senate. However, they have a year to make that case. The sometimes-stated view that it is untoward to impeach a president close to an election is absurd. The election has nothing to do with an impeachment. The election is about the next term, not this term. A legitimate impeachment can happen the day before an election. That is better than leaving alleged impeachable acts without a constitutional remedy. So, the choice rests with the House. It has made the case that impeachable offenses may exist. Now it has to prove them.

Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) is the chair of public interest law at George Washington University and served as the last lead counsel in a Senate impeachment trial in defense of Judge Thomas Porteous. He has testified with other constitutional experts in the Clinton impeachment.