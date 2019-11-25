Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has once again sounded the alarm on the environment, reportedly telling an audience in San Diego that all heavy industrial activity must be moved to space to save Earth.

Bezos appeared at the San Diego Air & Space Museum on Saturday to be inducted into the International Air & Space Hall of Fame for his work on Blue Origin, the space flight company he founded in 2000. The Times of San Diego reported that Bezos addressed a crowd of about 600 invitees at the private event.

“I believe that, one day, Earth will be zoned residential and light industry. We’ll move all heavy industry into space. That’s the only way, really, to save this planet,” the world’s richest man reportedly told the crowd.

Bezos said that moving beyond Earth is the only way to sustain a civilization that consumes more and more resources.

“You want a dynamic civilization that continues to use more and more energy and more and more resources and build amazing things,” he reportedly said. “And to do that, you have to move out into the solar system.”

Bezos, who also owns the Washington Post, previously invoked the idea of a post-Earth civilization in May at an event for Blue Origin in Washington, DC.

“If we move out into the solar system, for all practical purposes, we have unlimited resources,” he said in May.

[embedded content]

Bezos has already committed Amazon to ambitious environmental goals, saying in September that the online retail giant will meet the objectives of the Paris Climate Accord ten years early.

Amazon’s so-called Climate Pledge also involves transitioning Amazon to zero emissions by 2030, and adding 100,000 electric delivery vehicles to its fleet by 2024.

Bezos has repeatedly advocated turning to outer space as mankind continues to degrade Earth.

“We are in the process of destroying this planet,” said Bezos in an interview with CBS Evening News earlier this year.

“Eventually, it will be much cheaper and simpler to make really complicated things in space, and then send those objects back down to earth — so that we don’t have the big factories and pollution generating industries that make those things now on Earth.”

