On Monday, journalist Andy Ngo was suspended from Twitter after he posted statistically accurate information about transgender violence in the United States in a response to former First Daughter Chelsea Clinton.

“The US is one of the safest countries for trans people,” Ngo posted in the tweet that earned him a suspension. “The murder rate of trans victims is actually lower than that for cis population. Also, who is behind the murders? Mostly black men.”

Ngo, who is arguably the most prominent (or only) journalist covering the antics of violent left-wing Antifa activists, was soon notified by Twitter that he had been suspended for violating the tech giant’s rule against so-called “hateful content.”

“Stating a verifiable empirical claim with no value judgement attached is determined to be ‘hateful conduct’ by Twitter,” Ngo said in a statement regarding the suspension, according to The Post Millennial. “The platform most used by journalists to communicate and counter ‘fake news’ also actively punishes individuals for communicating truths when they are deemed politically inconvenient.”

The journalist posted the tweet in response to Clinton’s “transgender day of remembrance” (TDoR) post.

“Since 2013, more than 150 trans people have been murdered in the U.S., the majority Black transgender women,” Clinton wrote. “On #TDoR2019, we remember and honor the lives lost, hold their loved ones in our hearts and must commit to doing all we can to end this epidemic of violence and hate.”

Ngo’s response, as highlighted by The Post Millennial, is, in fact, supported by statistical data provided by the Human Rights Commission — the same organization Clinton centered her “transgender day of remembrance” tweet around:

As outlined by Federalist writer Chad Felix Greene, the black community’s issues with transphobia are amongst the worst in the country, along with the Hispanic community. Greene uses data made available from HRC reports in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019. “Of the 118 listed cases from 2015 to 2019, 52 have known murderers. The above chart reveals that the racial identity of the victim and the murderer seem entirely irrelevant to the murder motivation,” writes Greene. “While 67 percent of the victims are indeed black, and the majority are trans women, as reported, the majority of their killers are black as well. This is true for white victims and a single Native American victim who was murdered by a Native American killer. In the 2016 case of Brandi Bledsoe, the murderers were both black and white and were also trans women.”

Twitter’s suspension against Ngo, while clearly biased, is not the least bit shocking. As noted by The Daily Wire last summer, VICE reported on Twitter effectively so-called “shadowbanning” prominent right-wing accounts, including that of eldest Trump son Donald Trump Jr. and Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

Twitter has been particularly aggressive when it comes to censoring voices outside the hardline left-wing ideology on gender. As previously highlighted by The Daily Wire, the tech platform “banned progressive feminist writer Meghan Murphy for questioning the premises of the transgender movement in tweets the company said violated its ‘hateful conduct’ rules.”

Sound familiar?

“This is f**king bulls*** @twitter,” a furious Murphy responded to Twitter in a post online. “I’m not allowed to say that men aren’t women or ask questions about the notion of transgenderism at all anymore? That a multi billion dollar company is censoring BASIC FACTS and silencing people who ask questions about this dogma is INSANE.”