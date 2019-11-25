A common refrain heard from President Donald Trump’s political opponents is that he is some sort of authoritarian tyrant who ignores the will of Congress and the American people and acts unilaterally to enact his agenda. Quite ironically, however, some of the president’s staunchest critics who tout that very line have themselves repeatedly shown a…
The post Kamala Harris Brags She Will Forcibly Seize Patents from Drug Companies That Don’t Comply with Her Policies appeared first on The Western Journal.