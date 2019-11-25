Larry King has revealed that he suffered a stroke earlier this year, nearly died, and is now unable to walk on his left foot.

The former CNN host has to rely on a walker to get around and is facing a long, hard road to recovery. “They thought I was going to die in March,” King told Page Six. “They told my two boys to come home. It was really touch-and-go.

“I don’t remember any of it, because I was out during the whole time.”

King’s health woes were secret amid many reports about his public divorce drama with Shawn King.

Now King, 86, is finally opening up about the “slight stroke” he had in March.

The next few days were a blur. He had a sepsis infection and a new stent put in his heart. King said it is “amazing” that he survived the ordeal, from which nobody expected him to recover.

King is now working with a physical therapist to regain his strength, but there are moments of frustration.

“I just want to walk,” he said, “They say that’s coming, the more I exercise.”

For now, King has to rely on his walker, which is making him “feel old,” but he is grateful to be alive.

“I have a slight limp. But I’ll take it,” he said.

King has battled heart disease for years and even wrote a book about it in an effort to spread awareness of the condition that afflicts millions of adults in the U.S.

“I always believed that heart attacks happened to other people,” he wrote in “Taking on Heart Disease,” an excerpt of which was shared by Today in 2004. Then in the late 1980s, King suffered a heart attack.

There were warning signs, but King said he ignored them. That came back to bite him and as he was wheeled into the ER that day, one thought kept swirling around in his mind: “It has happened to me.”