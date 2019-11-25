It should come as a surprise to exactly zero people that left-wing politicians and celebrities got all verklempt over

left-wing students who stormed the field at halftime during the Harvard-Yale football game and staged a climate-change sit-in.

But their tributes are entertaining reads.

The message from U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) was short and sweet:

Presidential candidate and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) let his freak flag fly:

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), also a presidential candidate, gave the protest her blessing:

Another Democratic presidential candidate, Julian Castro, praised the students for “leading the charge”:

And left-wing celebrities weren’t about to let the politicians score all the points with the climate crowd:

Anything else?

Yale campus police and officers from the New Haven Police Department had to forcibly remove the students — there were about 150 of them — after they refused to budge. The protesters were demanding their respective schools divest from fossil fuels and stop “profiting” from Puerto Rico’s debt.

Yale triumphed over Harvard, 50-43, but needed two overtimes to pull it off.

