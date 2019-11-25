Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., on Monday defended his call to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, and their ties to Ukraine, The Hill reports.

“I love Joe Biden as a person but we are not going to give a pass to what is obviously a conflict of interest. I believe Hunter Biden’s association on the Burisma board doesn’t pass the smell test. If a Republican was in the same position, they’d certainly be investigated!” Graham said in a tweet Monday morning.

“I think what’s going on in the House of Representatives on impeachment is a joke. It’s a one-sided process that lacks due process. We’re not going to allow Democrats in the House to destroy President [Trump] in a sham process,” the senator added.

“After Mueller it should have been OVER,” he continued, referring to former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. “The whole Ukraine issue, particularly the way the House of Representatives is doing it, is a joke. We’re less than a year away from the 2020 election. If you don’t like Trump — vote against him. Let the American people decide!”

Biden said in an interview with CNN last Friday that he was “disappointed and quite frankly … angered” by Graham’s call to investigate him and his family because the senator “knows me, he knows my son, he knows there’s nothing to this.”

“My conscience is clear. I love Joe Biden as a person, he is a really decent man, he’s had a lot of tragedy in his life, but I have a conscience very clear right now. And I have a duty, if the House is going to shut it down the Senate is going to pick it up,” Graham told reporters on Monday, according to the Hill.