https://hotair.com/archives/2019/11/25/lindsey-graham-responds-biden-im-not-going-let-friendship-stop-investigating-burisma/

He’s 99 percent right and I said so on Saturday in writing about Biden’s whiny critique of him. Of all the shots Grandpa Joe could take at Graham, complaining that he’s a bad friend because he won’t conclusively presume his and Hunter’s innocence in the Burisma matter is]]

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...