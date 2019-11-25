Conservative commentator and attorney Mark Levin sounded off on Democrats on Sunday for refusing to call for DNC operative Alexandra Chalupa to testify in front of the House Intelligence Committee last week during Democrats’ impeachment inquiry hearings.

Chalupa’s name first surfaced in a 2017 Politico article that alleged that Chalupa, who had worked for former President Bill Clinton, as a consultant for the DNC was investigating Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort’s connections to Russia, saying that she “felt there was a Russia connection.”

“The media, Anderson Cooper, all the rest — hey, this is a conspiracy theory. Don’t bother with it,” Levin said. “None of the Democrats on the committee have wanted to look into this, not one of them. What is the president talking — why is he so focused on 2016? Stick with me.”

“Politico, left-wing, written by, among others, Kenneth Vogel, left-wing so-called journalist: ‘Ukraine efforts to sabotage Trump backfire.’ That’s their headline, and this is from January 2017.”

Levin proceeded to read the second and third paragraphs from Politico’s report:

Ukrainian government officials tried to help Hillary Clinton and undermine Trump by publicly questioning his fitness for office. They also disseminated documents implicating a top Trump aide in corruption and suggested they were investigating the matter, only to back away after the election. And they helped Clinton’s allies research damaging information on Trump and his advisers, a Politico investigation found.

A Ukrainian-American operative who was consulting for the Democratic National Committee met with top officials in the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington in an effort to expose ties between Trump, top campaign aide Paul Manafort and Russia, according to people with direct knowledge of the situation.

“You had this witness, Fiona Hill, who dismissed all this, who dismissed all this,” Levin continued.

Levin continued reading Politico’s report:

The Ukrainian efforts had an impact in the race, helping to force Manafort’s resignation and advancing the narrative that Trump’s campaign was deeply connected to Ukraine’s foe to the east, Russia. But they were far less concerted or centrally directed than Russia’s alleged hacking and dissemination of Democratic emails. Yet Politico’s investigation found evidence of Ukrainian government involvement in the race that appears to strain diplomatic protocol dictating that governments refrain from engaging in one another’s elections.

Speaking on Chalupa, Levin said, “It goes on and on and on, and they bring up a woman who the Republicans asked to have as a witness, and Schiff said no.”

Levin continued by reading from Politico’s report:

Manafort’s work for Yanukovych caught the attention of a veteran Democratic operative named Alexandra Chalupa, who had worked in the White House Office of Public Liaison during the Clinton administration. Chalupa went on to work as a staffer, then as a consultant, for Democratic National Committee. The DNC paid her $412,000 from 2004 to June 2016, according to Federal Election Commission records, though she also was paid by other clients during that time, including Democratic campaigns and the DNC’s arm for engaging expatriate Democrats around the world. A daughter of Ukrainian immigrants who maintains strong ties to the Ukrainian-American diaspora and the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine, Chalupa, a lawyer by training, in 2014 was doing pro bono work for another client interested in the Ukrainian crisis and began researching Manafort’s role in Yanukovych’s rise, as well as his ties to the pro-Russian oligarchs who funded Yanukovych’s political party.

“Now, why is she important? Why is she important? She should have been called as a witness to figure out exactly what her role is,” Levin said. “There’s a number of articles about this woman and what she was doing with the DNC, the Hillary Clinton campaign, the State Department, and, by the way, met several times at the White House with the so-called whistleblower. What’s that all about? I don’t know. We’re not allowed to ask about her; we’re not allowed to ask about the whistleblower. We’re not allowed to ask about Hunter Biden, not allowed to ask anything, so we bring in bureaucrats who don’t know a damn thing to begin with.”