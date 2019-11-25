Meghan McCain is taking some flak from critics after saying Monday that while she doesn’t always agree with his actions, she refuses to “talk crap” about Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), a longtime friend of her father, the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.).

What are the details?

Speaking with to her co-hosts on ABC’s “The View,” McCain chose not to join in on their criticisms of Graham’s reaction to a veteran who approached the senator on camera in the halls of Congress “claiming that President Donald Trump had violated his oath of office and reminding him that he too had taken an oath,” The Daily Caller reported.

Fellow hosts Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, and Abby Huntsman all hit out at Graham for not engaging with the veteran further, but McCain responded, “Well…I have been in situations like that in the Senate hall or the Congressional halls and there’s always people trying to make news with cameras,” before recalling a time when her father’s office was stormed by an activist group.

“Lindsey is really hard for me to talk about in public because I have had to reconcile his politics right now are very different than mine, but I have known the man since I was ten and I love him very much,” McCain continued.

“So it’s hard for me, and again, that’s the best part about being on ‘The View’ is I don’t have to pretend to be a journalist, and I know he’s currently fighting with Joe Biden right now, and it’s literally like watching family members go after each other, and I think Trump years do weird things to people, and I don’t condone what he did, but I get it. If a veteran did it, they could probably do whatever they want to me, I don’t know. I don’t love it, but I can’t talk crap about him. I’m sorry.”

Goldberg reacted by saying, “You don’t have to talk crap about him, one could say, you know, you have got to be a little more respectful to the vets. You just do.”

Reminding the audience of Graham’s military service, McCain said, “He was in the Air Force 33 years. So, yes.”



Meghan McCain refuses to ‘talk crap’ about Lindsey Graham



youtu.be



McCain was criticized on social media for her on-air remarks. She defended herself with a tweet explaining, “I literally grew up with @LindseyGrahamSC who I have always considered an uncle. We never have agreed on everything, and do not now. I refuse to let politics destroy my personal relationships across the board. I love him very much and always will. Please stop judging me about it.”