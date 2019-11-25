David Pecker, chairman of American Media Inc., has reportedly spoken to federal prosecutors in New York about his company’s involvement in the Trump Organization’s payments to women who came forward alleging affairs with President TrumpDonald John TrumpGiuliani associate prepared to testify Nunes aides scrapped Ukraine trip to avoid alerting Schiff Democrats pledge sharp turn in US ties with Saudi Arabia Schumer praises former Navy chief after ouster MORE.

CNN reported Monday that Pecker spoke with prosecutors with the Southern District of New York as part of an ongoing criminal investigation into the payments made by Trump through his former attorney, Michael Cohen Michael Dean CohenWill Republicans continue to engage in willful blindness? 3 reasons why impeachment fatigue has already set in Day 2 impeachment ratings drop by more than 1 million from first day MORE, to women such as adult film star Stormy Daniels, who previously sued Trump for defamation after he denied their alleged affair.

AMI, which publishes the National Enquirer, has been accused of being used by the president to “catch and kill” negative stories related to Trump and his family by buying the exclusive publishing rights to those stories and then burying them.

New York prosecutors are investigating whether the arrangement, which led to Cohen paying Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, to sign a non-disclosure agreement barring her from speaking about the affair, violated campaign finance laws as the transaction took place during Trump’s presidential bid in 2016.

Pecker’s attorney and the New York District Attorney’s office both declined to comment to CNN on Pecker’s reported conversation with prosecutors.

Trump has denounced his former attorney following Cohen’s public break with Trump earlier this year, which led to Cohen accusing the president of being a racist and a fraud during a televised congressional hearing.

The former attorney is now spending 3 years in prison as part of a sentence for bank and tax fraud, as well as campaign finance violations related to his payments to Daniels.