A new ad released by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthyKevin Owen McCarthyThe Hill’s Morning Report — Schiff: Clear evidence of a quid pro quo On The Money: Trump signs short-term spending bill to avoid shutdown | Pelosi casts doubt on USMCA deal in 2019 | California high court strikes down law targeting Trump tax returns McCarthy blasts Pelosi on USMCA MORE (R-Calif.) that praises President Trump Donald John TrumpGiuliani associate prepared to testify Nunes aides scrapped Ukraine trip to avoid alerting Schiff Democrats pledge sharp turn in US ties with Saudi Arabia Schumer praises former Navy chief after ouster MORE seemingly includes Russian stock footage.

McCarthy released the ad on Twitter defending the president amid the impeachment inquiry and as the 2020 election approaches. But one of the clips in the ad was discovered to be stock footage from Russia.

What if I told you…

⇒ He won the election.

⇒ He spoke for millions who didn’t have a voice.

⇒ Despite their obstruction, he is still getting things done for the American people. pic.twitter.com/ZuVq1Jl9RG — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) November 25, 2019

The clip showing a farmer walking through a corn field was found on the website Pond5 and is credited to a user from Russia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Andrew Kaczynski, a reporter from CNN, first connected the footage to Russia sources.

A little on the nose the stock footage used here was Russian. pic.twitter.com/FYhgdF3DvL — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) November 25, 2019

Kaczynski pointed out another clip of a farmer within the ad was uploaded from a user in Israel.

The Hill reached out to McCarthy’s office for comment.

President Trump has been criticized previously for his relationship with Russia and President Vladimir Putin Vladimir Vladimirovich PutinTrump and Bulgaria: Attacks on free media damage democracy Trump repeats debunked Ukraine claim a day after Hill’s tough testimony Putin: ‘Thank God’ election interference accusations have stopped amid US ‘political battles’ MORE, especially after determinations that the Russian government interfered in the 2016 presidential election.