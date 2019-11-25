JUST RELEASED: @NikkiHaley on whether God put @realDonaldTrump in place as president for such a time as this? She Says, “everything happens for a reason… I think God sometimes places people for lessons and sometimes places people for change.” Her @700club story Tuesday! @POTUS pic.twitter.com/8woXuAfAh1 — David Brody (@DavidBrodyCBN) November 25, 2019

Contending “everything happens for a reason,” former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley affirmed in an interview that God placed Donald Trump in the White House for “such a time as this.”

“I think God sometimes places people for lessons and sometimes places people for change,” she told the Christian Broadcasting Network’s White House correspondent, David Brody.

After releasing a clip of the interview Monday, Brody later tweeted: “To those in an uproar over comments @NikkiHaley made to me about God &@realDonaldTrump, remember this: evangelicals believe God is sovereign and doesn’t make accidents.”

“All authority comes from God. It doesn’t happen apart from God’s providence,” Brody wrote. “That goes for ALL presidents.”

Brody posed the question to Haley as a “woman of faith,” noting he had asked the same of former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

“What is your view, spiritually, on the sovereignty of God and what he’s doing exactly by putting Donald Trump in the White House?” Brody asked.

“Well, you know, I think it goes to show that everything happens for a reason,” Haley replied.

“The way I see it is, ‘Look at the results of Donald Trump as president,'” she said.

“We have more family and friends with jobs than we’ve every had before. We have the economy moving in a direction it hasn’t been in a long time. We are acknowledging real truths, with a president that had the courage to move the (U.S.) embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.”

Meanwhile, outgoing Energy Secretary Rick Perry said in a Fox News interview Sunday he’s a “big believer that the God of our universe is still very active in the details of the day-to-day lives of government.”

“You know, Barack Obama doesn’t get to be the president of the United States without being ordained by God. Neither did Donald Trump,” he said.

Haley, who’s U.N. ambassadorship was a cabinet post under Trump, said there’s been “a lot of courage that has come from this president to change what was the status quo.”

The American people, she said, did want a “disruptor in chief, they did want someone who was going to go against the grain and get us out of our comfort zone.”

‘The chosen one’

In his interview with Fox News, Perry said he gave Trump “a little one-pager” lesson on Old Testament kings about a month ago.

“I said, ‘Mr. President, I know there are people that say — you know, you said you were the chosen one.’ And I said, ‘You were.’ I said, ‘If you’re a believing Christian, you understand God’s plan for the people who rule and judge over us on this planet in our government.'”

Perry said he urged Trump to read the list of Old Testament kings and “absorb that you are here at this chosen time because God ordained it.”