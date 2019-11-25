“I was so hype, I think I broke a water bottle,” Haskins said during a post-game interview. “I look up and then we’re in victory (formation).”

Unfortunately for Haskins, he still needed to be on the field to take a knee and run out the clock. Instead, backup quarterback Case Keenum had to take the field.

“We were looking for him,” Callahan said, laughing. “We were looking for him, too. I think he thought the game was over. We’ll have to find out, I’ll have to find out a little bit more. I know we called for the new victory formation and Case came out on the field.”

Photos of Haskins holding a fan’s phone smiling quickly hit social media with some laughing and others, like former Redskins quarterback Joe Theismann, condemning Haskins.

“How do miss the last snap of a game because ur taking selfies. That’s unprofessional & wrong,” Theismann tweeted.

The fan who was in the selfie, Jaime López-Verduzco, told CNN Sunday he accepted the responsibility for distracting Haskins.

“It feels really special because it’s my first NFL game and it’s this guy’s first NFL home win,” López-Verduzco said. “At the end of the day it’s a picture of a new player in the league and the new fan of the league.”

Callahan told reporters the team would address the selfie.

Haskins said it won’t happen again.

“I’ll get it next time,” Haskins said.