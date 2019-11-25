“Saturday Night Live” alumnus Rob Schneider issued another blistering takedown of anti-free speech “totalitarians” on his Twitter over the weekend, blasting Big Tech for censoring content.

“Sorry to have to repeat this again: Free Speech is ALL speech. Even the speech that you find repugnant,” Schneider tweeted. “You are either for ALL of it or … you are for none of it. We don’t need people deciding FOR us what to think, see or hear. That’s a load of totalitarian crap.”

Schneider took particular issue with banning books that “question medical orthodoxy,” which stands in line with his viewpoints critical of vaccinations.

“Amazon is already banning books that dare question medical orthodoxy. Facebook, Google, YouTube bury information as well,” he continued. “The push within democratic societies to further restrict their own freedoms is a road we mustn’t take.”

Indeed, the anti-vaxxer movement took a major hit when Amazon Prime removed several documentaries from its platform.

Rob Schneider noted how free speech might seem chaotic, but stressed that a society without it would be monstrous.

“I know free speech and democracy create a mess out of society, people being able to express and spew whatever they want,” said Schneider. “But I can’t think of a better one. And I surely don’t want to live in a society where people decide for me what to think or watch or how I should interpret it.”

“I worry more that the suppression of free speech will lead to more horrors than the continued free flow of ideas; good AND bad. People can decide for themselves what ideas belong in the dustbin of history,” he continued.

“Silencing those we disagree with denies us the chance to question our preconceived notions. Either to reaffirm them or reassess them,” he concluded. “Our ideas need and should always be consistently challenged and reconsidered so we don’t merely end up as consensus group think.”

Schneider experienced his intellectual departure from the Democratic Party several years ago and has been seemingly waging a war on destructive political correctness ever since. In April of 2018, he took his former stomping grounds of “Saturday Night Live” to task for ruining the show with leftist politics.

“The fun of ‘Saturday Night Live’ was always you never knew which way they leaned politically,” Schneider told the New York Daily News at the time. “You kind of assumed they would lean more left and liberal, but now the cat’s out of the bag they are completely against Trump, which I think makes it less interesting because you know the direction the piece is going.”

In May of this year, Schneider similarly blasted Big Tech giants for colluding with Democrats to promote an “Orwellian nightmare of censorship.”

“We are in a real world Orwellian nightmare of censorship. Be careful who you label and smear today. You will be the smeared tomorrow,” Schneider wrote.

“Free Speech is ALL SPEECH! The UK and Australia don’t have protected speech. And we are not protecting our 1st Amendment. #EternalVigilance,” he continued. “As America’s greatest linguist Noam Chomsky says, ‘Free Speech is ALL SPEECH. You’re either for ALL of it or NONE of it.’ ([Emphasis for] dummies).”