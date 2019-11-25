Even though Mayor Pete Buttigieg has almost no grassroots support among one of the Democratic Party’s key demographics – black Americans – actor Robert De Niro believes that the newcomer from South Bend, Indiana, is the “best shot” to oust President Trump come 2020.

Speaking with The Daily Beast, the former “Raging Bull” star said that Buttigieg has “all the credentials” to beat that “piece of s***” Trump in November 2020.

“Buttigieg I like a lot,” De Niro said. “He’s got all the credentials – Rhodes Scholar, Afghanistan veteran – even though he’s young, and if he could get a chance it could be something special, I think.”

De Niro added that Buttigieg’s LGBT identity will most likely bolster minority support for him, which simply does not correspond to reality given the candidate’s overwhelmingly dismal support among black Americans.

“As a gay person, he’s someone who comes from a marginalized community, so people from other ethnic groups can identify with him, even if they’re not gay, because they know what it’s like,” De Niro said.

The former “Taxi Driver” star made this (rather shallow) statement despite the fact that Mayor Pete is polling at 0% among black voters in the key state of South Carolina.

Buttigieg at zero percent among black voters in SC. Zero. https://t.co/fbD8haMJNh — Elena Schneider (@ec_schneider) November 18, 2019

“I think he’s the best for what we need now. I have friends who really like him a lot, as I do,” De Niro continued. “With Obama, he had the middle name ‘Hussein’ and a lot of things that people tried to use against him – including Trump with the whole stupid ‘birther’ thing – and he went right through it. It could happen with Buttigieg. And there’s Bloomberg.”

De Niro dismissed both Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) as being “too extreme.”

Last week, controversy embroiled the Buttigieg campaign when reports surfaced about the disastrous rollout of his proposed “Douglass Plan” for “black America” this past July. Not only did the plan claim false endorsements from prominent members of the black community, but the woman featured in a photo advertising the plan was from Kenya.

On top of that, his motivation for the Douglass Plan rollout appears to have stemmed from his already-dwindling support in the black community due to his firing of South Bend’s first black police chief, as well as his poor handling of race relations while acting as mayor of the city.

Leading into the Democratic Party presidential debate last week, political pundits were largely in agreement that Buttigieg would have to really double his efforts with black voters if he wanted to win the nomination.

“All the fundraising in the world cannot save the young politician from Indiana, and doing well in a state that more closely resembles Norway than the rest of the United States does not help his case,” wrote Shermichael Singleton at The Hill. “His trouble with black voters runs deep, and there are two issues that make it clear why an overwhelming majority of them will not support his bid for president.”

“Attempting to deceive black voters like he did in South Carolina is an intellectual insult to African Americans and marks another reason why black voters will likely remain apprehensive of Buttigieg,” he continued. “For many black voters, the calculation is simple. If Buttigieg is poorly equipped to deal with matters of race in a place as small as South Bend, then he certainly is not capable of dealing with them across the entire United States.”