U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., concluded over the weekend that the House Intelligence Committee he chairs has accumulated “overwhelming” evidence that President Trump should be impeached.

“The president has accepted or enlisted foreign nationals to interfere in our upcoming elections, including the next one,” said the Democrat, who claimed for two years that he had evidence of Trump campaign collusion with Russia.

“This is an urgent matter that cannot wait if we are to protect the nation’s security and the integrity of our elections.”

The Washington Examiner reported Monday Schiff said the report would include material from six committees that have been investigating the president for months, “summarizing the evidence we have thus far.”

The California Democrat said Trump likely will face impeachment.

“The evidence of wrongdoing and misconduct by the president that we have gathered to date is clear and hardly in dispute,” he told other Democrats. “What is left to us now is to decide whether this behavior is compatible with the office of the presidency and whether the constitutional process of impeachment is warranted.”

The Democrats have a majority in the House, which votes on articles of impeachment. But any trial would be held in the Senate, where Republicans hold 53 seats. If every senator in the Democratic caucus voted to convict, another 20 Republicans would need to join them to achieve the required 67-vote supermajority.

Several Republican senators have launched inquiries into alleged collusion by the Democratic National Committee with Ukrainian officials during the 2016 election to undermine the Trump campaign.

The Democrats’ impeachment inquiry was triggered by an anonymous whistleblower who complained President Trump used the withholding of aid to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to “look into” possible corruption regarding Joe and Hunter Biden.

The Examiner reported Schiff said Democrats will “catalog” Trump’s refusal to comply with House-issued subpoenas, “which will allow the committee to consider whether an article of impeachment based on obstruction of Congress is warranted along with an article or articles based on this underlying conduct or other presidential misconduct.”

