(BREAKING ISRAEL NEWS) — Paleontologists in Argentina reached for their Bibles after finding fossils of snakes with hind legs.

The report published in the journal, Science Advances, estimates the fossils found in the Rio Negro Province, Patagonia in 2013. The fossil is believed to be 95 million years old. The new discovery was appropriately named najash rionegrina. The term najash is based on the Hebrew word נחש (nachash, snake).

The scientists based their theory on fragments of a nearly complete skull which indicated they were very similar to lizards. Their shared anatomy led scientists to conclude that snakes evolved from lizards. Previous theories held that snakes evolved from small worm-like burrowing lizards with four legs. No fossils were ever found to corroborate this theory.

Read the full story ›

The post Scientists admit: Snakes once had legs as Genesis says appeared first on WND.