The New York Times is more radical than Buttigieg. They don’t want to see Buttigieg do very well, and so they were talking about how Bernie Sanders did. And I thought to myself, “Well, Bernie Sanders was just Bernie Sanders.” I’m confused as to why Bernie Sanders did exceedingly well.

The answer is because the Democrats are basically now engaged in the same game Republicans were engaged in [during] 2012. In 2012, Mitt Romney jumped into the race. He had run in 2008, also ready to run against John McCain. He was sort of seen as, by many people, the conservative alternative to John McCain in 2008 — because McCain was wishy-washy on issues like immigration, for example.

So in 2012, Romney runs again. He’s immediately the front runner, and the entire Republican Party basically goes, “Mitt Romney? The RomneyCare guy? Are we sure about this governor from Massachusetts? Are we are we totally cool with this?” So they start searching for another candidate, and so you get people looking at Rick Perry, you get people looking at Herman Cain, you get people looking at literally everyone — Rick Santorum, Newt Gingrich, Michele Bachmann, like everybody gets a chance at the top. For a brief moment in time, every single member of the Republican field gets a chance at the top. It is the revolving carousel of Republican politics in 2012.

Finally, at the very end, everybody goes, “Okay fine, all these people, it turns out, are flawed, back to Romney.” It feels a lot like that for the Democrats, and Joe Biden right now.

Joe Biden is old. He is not good at his job, he is a bad candidate. He says silly things on a routine basis, but he also happens to be the least nuts of these candidates and the person least likely to alienate vast swaths of voters. So you’re seeing Biden rising in the betting odds again just mid-October. Elizabeth Warren was a 50% odds on favorite to be the Democratic nominee, she’s all the way down to 26.5% in the betting odds, according to Real Clear Politics right now.

Joe Biden maintains an 11 point national lead in the Democratic Party, and part of that is because Warren’s mojo is gone. I mean, completely gone. She’s collapsing in Iowa, she’s collapsing in New Hampshire, that probably means she’s collapsing in Nevada. And for all of Buttigieg’s momentum in places like Iowa [and] New Hampshire, he has no national credibility because he has no ability to draw black votes. When you get down South, where two-thirds of the Democratic electorate in primaries like South Carolina is black, he ain’t got nothin.

So who benefits from that? Obviously, Joe Biden, which is why Biden, despite the fact that he is barely alive at this point — I mean, the man’s eye explodes on national television in the middle of debates. Here is Joe Biden saying something that is true, which is while the media may maintain that Elizabeth Warren is the frontrunner, she ain’t. Biden says, [paraphrasing] “Listen, I’m the frontrunner, still the clear frontrunner.”

BIDEN: I am the clear frontrunner in the party. I’m ahead on the national average of all the polls by 7% to 8%. But it’s a long way to go, a long way to go. And the other reason is that, look, whomever is the nominee, it’s not going to be enough just to beat Donald Trump. You’ve got to be able to win states like this, you’ve got to be able to be value added to make sure we pick up Senate seats and House seats. So in every one of these polls in these states, that I find myself — again, I’m not counting on the polls, but the fact is that I’m ahead in every one of the toss up states.

He is correct about that with regard to the Democrats — he’s not correct about that with regard to the Republicans. And this is the bad news for the Democrats. Right now, if you look at the swing states, Trump is pretty solid there.

I’m looking at some polls of swing states right now, Trump versus the Democrats. There’s one that came out just yesterday from Marquette University Law School in Wisconsin. You’d figure that Trump would be a little bit weak in Wisconsin, considering that Wisconsin has a pretty long progressive history — right now, he’s running ahead of every major Democrat. He’s beating Joe Biden 47 to 44, according to that Marquette University Law School poll. He’s beating Bernie Sanders, 48 to 45, he is beating Elizabeth Warren 48 to 43 — because she is an awful candidate — and he is beating Buttigieg 47 to 39.

Now, notice those numbers: Trump is not above 50% in any of these cases, but the Democrat is certainly not above 50% and not even close to 50% in any of those cases, and that is before Trump gets through running them through the mill.

