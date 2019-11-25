While today’s entertainment is riddled with subtle leftist and anti-American propaganda, Showtime’s latest episode of Shameless abandoned any and all subtly on Sunday night when one of its characters — portrayed by actor William H. Macy — referred to the Untied Sates of America as a “piece of shit country.”

“Unlike this piece of shit country, my border turns away no one!” proclaimed Macy’s character, Frank Gallagher, in the episode, entitled, Which America?

At one point in Sunday night’s episode, Frank Gallagher had invited people to a party at his house, where he would charge ten dollars at the door in order to make some money off of his party-goers.

“Party at the Gallagher’s house, starting right now,” said Frank Gallagher. “A keg has been procured and for ten bucks at the door, I invite you to celebrate my coronation as king. All are invited, and unlike this piece of shit country, my border turns away no one!”

While working in a so-called “piece of shit country” — as the show’s writers like to put it — Macy makes $350,000 per episode of Shameless, according to a report by Variety.

In March, Macy was able to avoid charges involving the infamous college admissions scandal, despite being in the same room when his wife, Felicity Huffman first heard the pitch from a scam insider, according to an FBI affidavit.

While the actor was able to dodge indictment — allowing him to get back to memorizing his character’s lines in the new Shameless script without any further duress — Huffman, on the other hand, was not as lucky, as she received a 14-day prison sentence for her role in the bribery scandal.

The actress was released from prison three days early, and only ended up serving 11 days of her sentence.

